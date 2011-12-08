SINGAPORE, Dec 8 The Asian naphtha market continued its rebound with cracks edging upwards on Thursday.

Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - edged up 55 cents to $90.48 a tonne.

Planned turnarounds in the Persian Gulf and expected buying from Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals are supporting naphtha cracks at the moment, trading sources said.

They added that they are expecting Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa would return to the spot market and buy large volumes after months of not buying due to outages at its refinery and cracking complex which have been partially resolved.

Others were less bullish saying that naphtha flipping back into backwardation was more a correction happening in the market rather than fundamentals.

In tenders, Singapore's Itochu Petroleum Company has offered the best price in a tender by Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation(BPC) to sell 170,000 barrels of naphtha for Dec. 28-30 lifting, higher than the previous August sale, a BPC official said on Thursday.

Itochu offered a discount of $0.95 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes among five suppliers that took part in the tender.

For gasoline, prices in the Middle East were supported by buying from state oil firm Saudi Aramco. The company, a regular gasoline buyer, bought at least seven cargoes in December, traders said.

One trader pegged gasoline premiums for 95 RON gasoline at $90 to $100 a tonne over benchmark Middle East naphtha quotes. The United Arab Emirates' fuel retailer Emarat bought 1.2 million tonnes of 95 RON gasoline.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were at $910.75 and $908.00 a tonne respectively, down $8.75-$9.75.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January widened 14 cents to $9.38 a barrel to Brent crude.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $22.25 higher than Northwest European prices.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half January slipped $6.50 to $917.50 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $5.50 a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - edged up 55 cents to $90.48 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA/GASOLINE TENDERS: No tenders.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: No deals.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF eased 27 cents to $11.68 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a 93 cents premium.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: No deals.

PRODUCT Price Prev Change JAN12 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 917.00/918.00 924.00 -6.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 99.47/99.57 100.25 -0.73 DEC NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 910.50/911.00 919.50 -8.75 Jan NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 907.75/908.25 917.75 -9.75 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 114.95/115.05 116.00 -1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 113.25/113.35 114.30 -1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 111.15/111.25 112.20 -1.00 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 11.58/11.78 11.95 -0.27 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Alison Birrane)