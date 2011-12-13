SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Asian gasoline cracks increased to a more than one-month high on Tuesday as demand emerged from Kenya.

Cracks - premiums or losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - were at a $3.48 premium, up 11 cents on the day and up $2.22 from a week ago.

Fresh demand from Kenya and maintenance at a gasoline-making unit at Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp are keeping demand steady, trade sources said.

Kenya is seeking 25,000 tonnes of gasoline for delivery over Jan. 23-24 after having already bought in November 41,000 tonnes for the same month. The spot tender closes on Dec. 15 and is valid until Dec. 16.

Formosa shut its No. 2 residual fluid catalytic cracker with a 84,000 barrels-per-day capacity at its 540,000 bpd refinery for a month for a planned maintenance, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The refinery is currently running at a reduced rate of 310,000 bpd due to the maintenance and will maintain current run rates until the end of December.

In the naphtha market, South Korea's Honam bought three cargoes for delivery over the second-half of January at a premium of about $6 a tonne, industry sources said. The sellers are not known.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): December 2011 and January 2012 swaps were at $902.00 and $899.00 a tonne, respectively, up $1.

* SWAPS CRACKS : Discounts on crack spreads for January narrowed 20 cents to $7.68 a barrel to Brent crude.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's December swaps were $19.75 higher than Northwest European prices.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half January rose $1.50 to $906.50 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread premiums between second-half January and second-half February were at $6.00 a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half January - the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha - gained $3.83 to $99.73 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: One deal

- BP sold 25,000 tonnes of naphtha for first half February to Vitol at $903 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 36 cents to $12.75 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks - premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline - was at a $3.48 premium.

* GASOLINE CASH DEAL: two deals

- Gunvor sold 50,000 barrels of 97-octane gasoline for Jan. 8-12 lifting to Shell at $115.95 a barrel.

- PetroChina sold 50,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for Dec. 31-Jan.4 lifting to Shell at $113.90 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jane Baird)