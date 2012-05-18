SINGAPORE, May 18 Asia's naphtha price hovered at a five-month low on Friday at $878.50 a tonne while margins fell nearly 20 percent from a week ago, hitting a 5-1/2 month low on slow demand.

Taiwan's Formosa is not expected to seek spot cargoes in the short term as it had to defer shipments in view of lower cracker runs and ability to replace some of its naphtha feedstock with cheaper liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The weaker fundamentals have hit sellers, with India's ONGC having to sell a 35,000-tonne naphtha cargo to Idemitsu for June 12-13 loading from Mumbai at premiums of about $27.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This was the lowest premium ONGC had garnered for its Mumbai exports since January.

"Spot premiums are finally coming off in a bear market after persisting at rocket-high levels for many months," said a trader.

South Korea's S-Oil sealed a term deal for its naphtha lifting in second-half of this year with buyers at premiums of $10 a tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis.

This was sharply above initial highest bids at the levels of $3.00-$4.00 a tonne.

"But if benchmarked against the term barrels from the Middle East, S-Oil's premiums look lower," said a trader who added that despite that, it was a high price to pay given the uncertainties in naphtha demand.

ADNOC, which was into its fifth day of term talks with buyers to sell volumes lifting in July 2012 to June 2013, has not given buyers any official offers, traders said.

But its initial selling price ideas were heard in levels from $30.00 a tonne to its own price formula in a FOB basis.

GASOLINE CRACKS DOWN

Gasoline cracks were at a two-session low of $7.40 a barrel, below April's average of nearly $11.00 a barrel as prompt supplies were not as thin as before as most refineries have completed their maintenance.

Separately, Saigon Petro bought 10,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline and another 10,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for May 26-30 and June 11-15 arrival respectively.

Premiums at $2.95-$3.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis were higher compared with the $2.20 a barrel Thalexim and Saigon Petro had previously paid for 92-octane and 95-octane cargoes for April arrival.

Sellers may have capitalized on Vietnam having shut its only refinery this week for up to a month for equipment checks.

* REFINERY NEWS: Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would lower crude oil refining by 4 percent, or 200,000 kilolitres, to 4.87 million kilolitres (988,000 barrels per day) in May because of weak gasoline and middle distillate demand.

* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No deals on gasoline and naphtha.

LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 878.50 -19.50 -2.17 898.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 872.50 -18.50 -2.08 891.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 6.00 -1.00 -14.29 7.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 95.27 -2.17 -2.23 97.44 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.82 0.08 10.81 0.74 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 74.88 -2.10 -2.73 76.98 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 121.80 -3.17 -2.54 124.97 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 117.95 -2.90 -2.40 120.85 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 114.55 -2.90 -2.47 117.45 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 7.40 -0.58 -7.27 7.98 GL92-SIN-CRK

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 107.15 -2.34 -2.14 109.49 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 872.00 -18.00 -2.02 890.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -1.25 -0.75 150.00 -0.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 873.25 -17.25 -1.94 890.50 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 17.90 0.45 2.58 17.45 Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 20.95 1.20 6.08 19.75 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 94.90 -2.05 -2.11 96.95 Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.20 Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 94.70 -2.05 -2.12 96.75 Naphtha Cracks M1 -10.12 0.43 -4.08 -10.55 East-West Naphtha M1 12.50 -0.75 -5.66 13.25 East-West Naphtha M2 12.25 -0.75 -5.77 13.00 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 859.50 -17.25 -1.97 876.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -1.50 -0.75 100.00 -0.75 Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 861.00 -16.50 -1.88 877.50 Crack Northwest Europe -11.48 0.51 -4.25 -11.99 Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack Northwest Europe -10.76 0.47 -4.19 -11.23 Naphtha-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)