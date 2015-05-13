SINGAPORE May 13 The combination of a strong
U.S. dollar and low commodity prices should help emerging market
stocks in North Asia extend their outperformance against peers
elsewhere once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally raises interest
rates.
Stocks in China, South Korea and Taiwan have raced ahead
this year, thanks in part to weak commodity prices reducing
input costs for manufacturers, and a strong dollar that makes
their exports more affordable just as the U.S. economy shows
signs of recovery.
Markets like the Philippines, India and Thailand will
benefit, but by less, from this dynamic, while commodity
dependent economies such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, and
those in the Middle East and Latin America are likely to
struggle once U.S. rates rise.
"The first four months of this year have been largely a
North Asia story, and in the medium term at least, that's likely
to continue," said Manishi Raychaudhri, managing director and
Asian equity strategist at BNP Paribas. "Global emerging markets
will be a significant underperformer compared to Asia."
The MSCI Emerging Markets Asia index has
risen 9.5 percent this year, compared with the MSCI Emerging
Markets ex-Asia index's gain of 3.8 percent.
With the U.S. jobless rate falling to a seven-year low of
5.4 percent in April, most Wall Street banks think the Fed will
tighten in September with two hikes by the end of 2015, a
Reuters poll showed.
"With the U.S. economy continuing to improve, that's
supportive to North Asian economies because it will help their
exports," said Josh Crabb, head of Asian equities as Old Mutual
Global Investors.
China and Korea are also among the world's biggest importers
of oil and iron ore, and consequently have more to gain from the
steep falls that took oil to a six-year low in January and iron
ore to a decade low last month.
ASIA'S LAGGARDS
The fall in commodity prices has hurt both Malaysia and
Indonesia. Malaysia is a small oil exporter, but big exporter of
natural gas, while Indonesia is a major exporter of other
commodities, though it has become a net oil importer.
Indonesia could be vulnerable to capital outflows when U.S.
interest rates rise as foreigners account for 40 percent of
equity trades in Southeast Asia's largest economy, Hang Seng
Investment, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Hang Seng Bank,
said in a note last month.
Indonesia is running a current account deficit, while
Malaysia's surplus is shrinking, and both could come under
pressure when U.S. rates rise, making their dollar-denominated
debt more expensive to fund, Crabb said.
In contrast, China, South Korea and Taiwan are among the
nations with the 10 biggest current account surpluses, shielding
them from rising overseas borrowing costs.
China's stocks are Asia's biggest gainers this year with
Shanghai's benchmark index rising 35.3 percent, followed
by South Korea at 10.4 percent, the Philippines
at 8 percent, and Taiwan at nearly 4.5 percent.
While China's rally has prompted a regulatory crackdown on
margin lending, mainland companies, particularly those listed in
Hong Kong, remain cheaper than others in the region. And
although China's economy is slowing, the prospect of Beijing
adding stimulus measures is drawing in investors.
That also helps Taiwanese and South Korean companies that
export large amounts to China, according to a May 7 note from
HSBC.
Taiwan's record trade surplus, growing export orders and
improving consumer confidence make it attractive, according to
Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies.
And investors, who shunned South Korea in 2014, are piling
in this year to take advantage of lower valuations, said Herald
Van Der Linde, Asia equity strategist at HSBC.
By contrast, investors who drove Indian stocks up 30 percent
in 2014 after the election of a pro-business government, have
pulled back this year, leaving the market flat.
While some have cut holdings to take profits and adjust
portfolio weightings, others have been spooked by the
possibility of retrospective taxes and the slow pace of promised
reforms. Still, an improved current account position works in
India's favour, according to an April 24 note from HSBC.
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)