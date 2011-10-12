TOKYO Oct 12 U.S. crude futures erased the previous day's gains on Wednesday amid worries over a global economic slowdown after the parliament of tiny Slovakia stalled the expansion of a bailout fund to rescue the euro zone from its debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery CLc1 was down 78 cents at $85.03 a barrel by 0001 GMT, after settling up 40 cents at $85.81 on Tuesday. The contract had gained $10.14 in the past five sessions.

* London Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 was down 59 cents at $110.14 a barrel, after settling up $1.78. It hit an intraday high of $111.15, the steepest since Sept. 21. In five days ended Tuesday, it had gained $10.94.

* Slovakia is the only country in the 17-member currency zone that has yet to approve giving new powers to the European Financial Stability Fund, but the outgoing administration expects the measure to be approved later this week.

* Tuesday's gains came after news that authorities broke up an alleged plot to bomb Israeli and Saudi Arabian embassies in Washington.

Iran rejected U.S. allegations that two Iranians planned to assassinate the Saudi envoy to Washington, calling it a "pre-fabricated" scenario.

* World oil demand may be more robust that expected, as consumption in Asia and the Middle East is holding up and even with the slowdown in economic growth in the United States and Europe, said Fatih Birol, chief economist of the International Energy Agency.

Earlier, OPEC, which pumps a third of the world's oil, cut its global oil demand growth forecast for a fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, citing the downturn in developed countries and efforts by China and India to curb fuel use.

* A Reuters poll ahead of weekly inventory reports showed analysts expected U.S. crude stockpiles rose 700,000 barrels last week on higher imports and lower refinery utilization rates.

Distillate stocks fell 800,000 barrels and gasoline supplies dipped 100,000 barrels, the poll also showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday after the best five days for the S&P 500 in more than two years as investors look to earnings for a reason to extend the market's rebound.

* The euro struggled to make much headway early in Asia on Wednesday after the Slovak parliament rejected a plan to expand the euro zone rescue fund, crucial to containing Europe's spreading debt crisis.

* The head of the U.S futures regulator has the support he needs to pass a long-awaited rule that would curb excessive speculation in commodity markets, a source with knowledge of the agency's rule-making told Reuters on Tuesday.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Tuesday that it would vote on Oct. 18 on a rule limiting the number of contracts any one speculative trader could hold in commodity markets.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 2350 - Japan Machinery orders Aug

- 0900 - EZ Industrial production Aug

- 1100 - US Mortgage market w/e

- 1600 - US EIA short term energy outlook

- 2030 - American Petroleum Institute weekly oil report

- October 2011 ICE Gas Oil Futures contract expires. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)