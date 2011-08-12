SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Crude prices slipped in early
Asian trade on Friday, reversing two days of gains, as the
dollar continued to strengthen and a weak economic outlook in
industrialised nations raised concerns about flagging demand for
oil.
Brent crude for September LCOc1 fell 54 cents to $107.48 a
barrel by 0021 GMT, while U.S. crude slipped 53 cents to $85.19
a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Oil gained as much as 3 percent on Thursday as a strong
U.S. jobs report trumped early concerns about French banks and
fears that Europe's debt crisis will spread.
Brent settled $1.34 higher, or 1.26 percent, at $108.02 a
barrel, having swung between $104.43 and $108.08. U.S. crude
settled up $2.83, or 3.41 percent, at $85.72 a barrel, bouncing
from the day's low of $81.03. Near the close, the contract rose
further to hit a session high of $85.90.
* France, Italy, Spain and Belgium will ban the
short-selling of stocks from Friday, European market regulator
ESMA said. The European Securities and Markets Authority also
said it would crack down on market participants who spread
rumours and false or misleading news.
* The number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell
to a four-month low last week, a sliver of hope for an economy
battered for days by a credit rating downgrade and falling share
prices.
* Libyan rebels said they had captured part of the oil town
of Brega on Thursday while their forces in the west pushed
toward Zawiyah, trying to get within striking distance of
Muammar Gaddafi's capital.
* Syrian forces killed at least 17 people in raids near the
Lebanon border and in the country's Sunni tribal heartland,
activists said, pursuing a military campaign to crush street
protests against President Bashar al-Assad.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as
bargain-hungry investors overcame the wave of fear that drove
selling over the last two weeks.
* The dollar and euro posted their best days ever against
the Swiss franc on Thursday, jumping as much as 6 percent after
falling to record lows this week, as the Swiss National Bank
said it could peg the franc to the euro to rein in a soaring
currency.
* The Nikkei average is set to claw back above the crucial
9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the hefty losses
sustained this week, after U.S. stocks rebounded.
* Investors swooped back into world stocks, picking up
beaten-down shares after a mildly encouraging U.S. jobs report
dulled fears of recession, although credit markets faced strains
similar to those preceding the 2008 credit crisis.
* Commodities jumped on Thursday, posting their largest gain
in nearly three months as oil rallied for a second straight day
and corn hit limit highs due to squeezed crop production from a
U.S. heatwave.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Jun 2011
1230 U.S. Retail Sales Jul 2011
1355 U.S. Reuters/U. Mich sentiment-P Aug 2011
0530 India Industrial Output y/y Jun 2011
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Jun 2011
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
