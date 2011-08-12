SINGAPORE, Aug 12 Crude prices slipped in early Asian trade on Friday, reversing two days of gains, as the dollar continued to strengthen and a weak economic outlook in industrialised nations raised concerns about flagging demand for oil.

Brent crude for September LCOc1 fell 54 cents to $107.48 a barrel by 0021 GMT, while U.S. crude slipped 53 cents to $85.19 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil gained as much as 3 percent on Thursday as a strong U.S. jobs report trumped early concerns about French banks and fears that Europe's debt crisis will spread.

Brent settled $1.34 higher, or 1.26 percent, at $108.02 a barrel, having swung between $104.43 and $108.08. U.S. crude settled up $2.83, or 3.41 percent, at $85.72 a barrel, bouncing from the day's low of $81.03. Near the close, the contract rose further to hit a session high of $85.90.

* France, Italy, Spain and Belgium will ban the short-selling of stocks from Friday, European market regulator ESMA said. The European Securities and Markets Authority also said it would crack down on market participants who spread rumours and false or misleading news.

* The number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell to a four-month low last week, a sliver of hope for an economy battered for days by a credit rating downgrade and falling share prices.

* Libyan rebels said they had captured part of the oil town of Brega on Thursday while their forces in the west pushed toward Zawiyah, trying to get within striking distance of Muammar Gaddafi's capital.

* Syrian forces killed at least 17 people in raids near the Lebanon border and in the country's Sunni tribal heartland, activists said, pursuing a military campaign to crush street protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as bargain-hungry investors overcame the wave of fear that drove selling over the last two weeks.

* The dollar and euro posted their best days ever against the Swiss franc on Thursday, jumping as much as 6 percent after falling to record lows this week, as the Swiss National Bank said it could peg the franc to the euro to rein in a soaring currency.

* The Nikkei average is set to claw back above the crucial 9,000 line on Friday, recouping some of the hefty losses sustained this week, after U.S. stocks rebounded.

* Investors swooped back into world stocks, picking up beaten-down shares after a mildly encouraging U.S. jobs report dulled fears of recession, although credit markets faced strains similar to those preceding the 2008 credit crisis.

* Commodities jumped on Thursday, posting their largest gain in nearly three months as oil rallied for a second straight day and corn hit limit highs due to squeezed crop production from a U.S. heatwave.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0430 Japan Industrial output rev Jun 2011

1230 U.S. Retail Sales Jul 2011

1355 U.S. Reuters/U. Mich sentiment-P Aug 2011

0530 India Industrial Output y/y Jun 2011

0900 EZ Industrial production yy Jun 2011

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

RECENT CRUDE OIL TRADES

Asia... Europe... Americas...

CRUDE OIL MARKET NEWS

Crude oil tenders in Asia........................

Crude oil supply outages in Asia............

Refinery outages in Asia....................

Global arbitrage news and flows.................

W.African crude imports to Asia, monthly........

REFINERY MAINTENANCE DIARIES

Asia... Middle East... Europe...

NATIONAL CRUDE IMPORT DATA Japan.............. China.............. India.............. S.Korea............ Indonesia.......

CRUDE OIL INVENTORY DATA Japan... US... Europe...

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION/OILFIELD NEWS OPEC output survey... New Asian fields... New Africa fields... New Europe fields.. New Americas fields.. New projects.....

CRUDE OIL MARKET REPORTS

Middle East........... Asia-Pacific........

West Africa......... North Sea............

Asia outlook....... Europe outlook.....

Global futures report... Technicals report......

PRICES

For all Official Selling Prices......................

For a POLL on oil prices............................

NYMEX and ICE oil futures...........................

TOCOM crude oil futures.............................<0#JCO:>

Dubai, Oman swaps and spread...............

Middle East physical crude diffs...............

Australia physical crude, Tapis swaps..........

Asia-Pacific physical crude....................

All Asian crude oil differentials................<0#C-DIF-A>

All Asian crude oil outright prices..................<0#C-A>