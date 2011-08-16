* Weak dollar, European optimism limits losses

* Analysts expect lower US crude stockpiles

SINGAPORE Aug 16 U.S. crude eased towards $87 a barrel on Tuesday as a recovery in the dollar and weak U.S. economic data offset hopes for a resolution to Europe's debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September CLc1 eased 58 cents to $87.30 a barrel, after gaining $2.50 on Monday.

* Brent crude LCOc1 fell 51 cents to $109.40 a barrel, a day after settling up nearly $2.

* The U.S. dollar rebounded against a basket of currencies, with its index trading up 0.11 percent . The dollar had fallen to a near three-week low against the euro on Monday.

* Manufacturing in the New York area contracted for the third straight month in August, data showed on Monday, tempering any lingering hopes for a rebound in the world's top oil consumer in the second half of the year.

The survey is one of the earliest regional guideposts to U.S. factory conditions and analysts said it boded poorly for the larger national survey due at the beginning of September.

* Separate U.S. data on Monday showed the housing sector remained weak with a gauge of homebuilder sentiment stuck at historic lows.

* U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen for a second straight week due to lower imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday ahead of weekly inventory data.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equities climbed further out of their August hole on Monday, supported by acquisition news and stronger-than-expected economic data in Japan.

* Leading German business groups called for joint euro zone bond issuance, despite their government's opposition, and the European Central Bank showed its intent to defend Italy and Spain.

* Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second quarter as companies made strides in restoring output after the devastating earthquake in March, but a soaring yen and slowing global growth cloud the prospects for a sustained recovery.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0600 Germany GDP flash yy Apr 2011

0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jun 2011

0900 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Apr 2011

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1230 U.S. Import prices mm Jul

1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jul

1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jul

1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jul

1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Jul

2030 U.S. API crude stocks weekly

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Manash Goswami)

