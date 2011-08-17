(Corrects analyst forecast for gasoline stocks in fourth paragraph)

* US gasoline stocks fall more than expected

* US retail gasoline demand declines on economic woes

* Fitch confirms US top-notch credit rating

* Coming Up: EIA weekly inventory data, 1430 GMT

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 U.S. crude rose 0.2 percent to near $87 a barrel on Wednesday as declining U.S. gasoline stockpiles helped offset lingering concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September CLc1 climbed 27 cents to $86.92 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after falling more than a dollar in the previous session.

* Brent crude LCOc1 rose 22 cents to $109.35 a barrel.

* U.S. stockpiles of gasoline fell by 5.4 million barrels in the week to Aug. 12, the American Petroleum Institute said in its weekly inventory report, surpassing analyst expectations for a 1.3 million barrel drawdown. Crude oil inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly inventory data later on Wednesday.

* The leaders of France and Germany proposed a tax on financial transactions and closer joint governance of economic policy, but did not propose increasing the euro zone bailout fund or selling euro zone bonds.

* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week from year-earlier levels as a dip in pump prices failed to tamp worries over the economic recovery, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered a minor setback on a lack of progress in talk of a common bond, while the Swiss franc stayed under pressure on expectations of imminent action to curb its strength.

* The euro zone economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, hobbled by sluggish growth in Germany and stagnation in France, raising fears of a longer-term dip that could derail efforts to resolve the bloc's debt crisis.

* Fitch Ratings confirmed the United States' top-notch credit rating and, in blatant disagreement with rival Standard & Poor's, gave a vote of confidence to Washington's deficit-reduction efforts.

* U.S. industrial output recorded its best gain in seven months in July as the auto sector bounced back from supply disruptions wrought by Japan's devastating earthquake in March.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jul 2011

1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Jul

1230 U.S. Producer prices mm Jul

1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Jul

1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Jul

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly