(Corrects analyst forecast for gasoline stocks in fourth
paragraph)
* US gasoline stocks fall more than expected
* US retail gasoline demand declines on economic woes
* Fitch confirms US top-notch credit rating
* Coming Up: EIA weekly inventory data, 1430 GMT
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 U.S. crude rose 0.2 percent to
near $87 a barrel on Wednesday as declining U.S. gasoline
stockpiles helped offset lingering concerns over Europe's debt
crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September CLc1 climbed 27 cents to
$86.92 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after falling more than a dollar in
the previous session.
* Brent crude LCOc1 rose 22 cents to $109.35 a barrel.
* U.S. stockpiles of gasoline fell by 5.4 million barrels in
the week to Aug. 12, the American Petroleum Institute said in
its weekly inventory report, surpassing analyst expectations for
a 1.3 million barrel drawdown. Crude oil inventories rose by 1.7
million barrels.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its
weekly inventory data later on Wednesday.
* The leaders of France and Germany proposed a tax on
financial transactions and closer joint governance of economic
policy, but did not propose increasing the euro zone bailout
fund or selling euro zone bonds.
* U.S. retail gasoline demand fell last week from
year-earlier levels as a dip in pump prices failed to tamp
worries over the economic recovery, MasterCard said in its
SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on
Wednesday, having suffered a minor setback on a lack of progress
in talk of a common bond, while the Swiss franc stayed under
pressure on expectations of imminent action to curb its
strength.
* The euro zone economy slowed sharply in the second
quarter, hobbled by sluggish growth in Germany and stagnation in
France, raising fears of a longer-term dip that could derail
efforts to resolve the bloc's debt crisis.
* Fitch Ratings confirmed the United States' top-notch
credit rating and, in blatant disagreement with rival Standard &
Poor's, gave a vote of confidence to Washington's
deficit-reduction efforts.
* U.S. industrial output recorded its best gain in seven
months in July as the auto sector bounced back from supply
disruptions wrought by Japan's devastating earthquake in March.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Jul 2011
1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices mm Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Jul
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Jul
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)