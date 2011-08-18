* US gasoline stocks down 3.51 mln bbls last week

* France, Germany's euro plan gets chilly response

* US dollar index edges up 0.24 percent

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 U.S. crude eased towards $87 a barrel on Thursday as a stronger dollar and lingering concerns over Europe's debt crisis outweighed tightening U.S. gasoline stocks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September CLc1 slipped 41 cents to $87.17 a barrel by 0023 GMT, after closing up nearly a dollar the previous session.

* Brent crude LCOc1 eased 33 cents to $110.27 a barrel, after settling $1.47 higher at $110.60 a barrel and rising as much as $111.74, the steepest since Aug. 4.

* U.S. gasoline stocks fell 3.51 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, surpassing analysts expectations for a 1.3 million barrel drawdown. Domestic crude inventories rose unexpectedly, up 4.23 million barrels last week.

* Plans from France and Germany to move toward fiscal union in 2012 got a chilly response from the other euro-zone countries and failed to reassure investors worried about the region's debt crisis and weakened economies.

* Saudi Arabia produced 9.813 million barrels a day of crude in June, up about 918,000 bpd from May, while exports rose to their highest since the financial crisis hit demand in 2008, official Joint Data Initiative figures show.

* Rebels to the west and east of Libya's increasingly isolated capital fought forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi on Wednesday for control of oil facilities vital to winning the six-month-old civil war.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar edged up 0.24 percent against a basket of currencies, trading at 73.852. The dollar, which could hit record lows against the Swiss franc in days ahead, will likely remain under pressure as long as the U.S. economic recovery stays tenuous.

* World equities faltered on Wednesday, pulled down by a fall in U.S. technology stocks and resurgent skittishness after Swiss measures to halt the franc's rise frustrated investors seeking harsher steps.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Jul 30

1230 U.S. Consumer Prices Jul 2011

1400 U.S. Existing Home Sales Jul 2011

1400 U.S. Leading Indicators Jul 2011

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Manash Goswami)