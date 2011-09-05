SEOUL, Sept 5 U.S. crude futures declined in early Asian trade on Monday after a U.S. jobs report raised recession worries, outweighing supply concerns over a major shutdown of offshore oil production as Tropical Storm Lee reached the coast of Louisiana on Sunday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLc1 fell 50 cents to $85.95 a barrel by 0010 GMT.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for October LCOc1 dipped 27 cents to $112.06 a barrel.

* U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, reviving recession fears and piling pressure on both President Barack Obama and the Federal Reserve to provide more stimulus to aid the frail economy.

* Tropical Storm Lee, which has shut more than 60 percent of offshore oil production, moved slowly across southern Louisiana on Sunday as New Orleans' flood defenses appeared to pass one of their biggest tests since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005.

* Libyan forces failed to convince Muammar Gaddafi loyalists on Sunday to give up one of their last strongholds without a fight, raising the prospect of an assault on the town of Bani Walid.

* Syrian security forces killed at least eight civilians on Sunday in raids on restive northwestern towns, residents and activists said, while the authorities blamed armed gangs for a bus ambush that killed nine people.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.37 percent at 8,828.46 on Monday, while the broader Topix shed 1.17 percent to 760.77.

* Against major currencies, the dollar recovered 0.26 percent to stand at 74.948.

* U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent on Friday ahead of the long U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend after data showing zero jobs growth in August brought investors face-to-face with the prospect of another recession.

DATA/EVENTS

* Data expected on Monday: 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Aug 2011 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Apr 2011 (Reporting by Cho Mee-young)