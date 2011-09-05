By Cho Mee-young
| SEOUL, Sept 5
early Asian trade on Monday after a U.S. jobs report raised
recession worries, outweighing supply concerns over a major
shutdown of offshore oil production as Tropical Storm Lee
reached the coast of Louisiana on Sunday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October
delivery CLc1 fell 50 cents to $85.95 a barrel by 0010 GMT.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for October LCOc1 dipped 27
cents to $112.06 a barrel.
* U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August,
reviving recession fears and piling pressure on both President
Barack Obama and the Federal Reserve to provide more stimulus to
aid the frail economy.
* Tropical Storm Lee, which has shut more than 60 percent of
offshore oil production, moved slowly across southern Louisiana
on Sunday as New Orleans' flood defenses appeared to pass one of
their biggest tests since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city
in 2005.
* Libyan forces failed to convince Muammar Gaddafi loyalists
on Sunday to give up one of their last strongholds without a
fight, raising the prospect of an assault on the town of Bani
Walid.
* Syrian security forces killed at least eight civilians on
Sunday in raids on restive northwestern towns, residents and
activists said, while the authorities blamed armed gangs for a
bus ambush that killed nine people.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.37
percent at 8,828.46 on Monday, while the broader Topix
shed 1.17 percent to 760.77.
* Against major currencies, the dollar recovered 0.26
percent to stand at 74.948.
* U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent on Friday ahead of the long
U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend after data showing zero jobs
growth in August brought investors face-to-face with the
prospect of another recession.
DATA/EVENTS
* Data expected on Monday:
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Aug 2011
2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Apr 2011
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young)