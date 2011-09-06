By Rebekah Kebede
| PERTH, Sept 6
PERTH, Sept 6 U.S. crude futures declined in
early Asian trade on Tuesday as recession worries continue to
weigh down the market, after the Chinese services sector posted
its worst ever growth reading and concerns about European debt
lingered.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October
delivery CLc1 fell 2.75 cents to $83.70 a barrel by 0008 GMT.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for October LCOc1 was flat at
$110.08 a barrel.
* China's services sector grew in August at its weakest pace
on record, a private survey showed on Monday, as new orders
ebbed and tightening measures to rein in an exuberant property
sector started to pinch.
* Libyan forces massed on Monday outside a pro-Gaddafi
desert town that has refused to surrender. Former Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi's spokesman said Gaddafi was in good health and
in good spirits somewhere in Libya.
* U.S. President Barack Obama previewed proposals on Monday
for new infrastructure spending and an extension of payroll tax
cuts as part of a major jobs package he will unveil on
Thursday. U.S. jobs data released last week
showed zero growth in August, causing concerns about another
recession and depressing oil prices.
* Several U.S. offshore oil and gas producers said on Monday
that high winds and rough seas off Louisiana's coast prevented
full-out restaffing and restarting Gulf of Mexico platforms that
were shut and evacuated last week as Tropical Storm Lee
approached.
* Another storm, Hurricane Katia intensified over the open
Atlantic on Sunday, bulking up to a powerful Category 2 storm,
but did not appear to be a threat to energy facilities.
* In Europe, where soveign debt concerns have led to fears
about the future of the euro zone, Italian parliament begins
debating a much criticised austerity package on Tuesday. Italy's
European partners have been watching with mounting alarm as
government wrangling has overshadowed the
package.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.11
percent at 8,687.11 on Tuesday, while the broader TOPIX
shed 0.73 percent to 750.31.
* The euro dropped to a one-month lows against the greenback
in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies nursed heavy
losses as concerns about the health of the global economy
prompted investors to dump riskier assets.
* European stocks plummeted 4 percent on Monday, with banks
dropping to a more than two year low, on fears about the future
of the euro zone, weak economic growth and threats to the
banking sector.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)