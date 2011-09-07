* Storm threats in U.S. Gulf support prices

* WTI/Brent spread widens to record above $27/bbl

* COMING UP: EIA short-term outlook, 1600 GMT

* COMING UP: API weekly crude stocks, 2030 GMT

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 U.S. crude edged above $86 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by an expected fall in U.S. crude stocks and tropical weather threats in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October CLc1 rose 33 cents to $86.35 a barrel by 0030 GMT, rebounding from a 43-cent loss the previous session.

* Brent crude LCOc1 nudged up 11 cents to $113 a barrel.

* U.S. crude stockpiles probably fell last week after Tropical Storm Lee forced production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico, a preliminary Reuters poll showed ahead of weekly inventory data.

* Some 846,670 barrels per day, or 60.5 percent, of U.S. Gulf oil production remained shut as of Tuesday as the aftereffects of Tropical Storm Lee, which had dissipated over the southeastern United States.

* A broad area of low pressure located over the southern Gulf of Mexico has a medium 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours and some gradual development of this system is possible over the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast.

* Another tropical wave located about 400 miles east of Leeward Islands has a 10 percent chance of forming a cyclone in the next two days.

* The WTI/Brent spread widened to a record above $27 a barrel in intraday trading on Tuesday as Brent crude strengthened after an ISM industry survey showed that growth in the U.S. services sector picked up strongly in August.

* Official forecasters are overestimating the pace of oil demand growth for 2012, according to a new Reuters survey that underscores the deepening uncertainty facing oil markets over the next year.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Swiss franc plunged nearly 10 percent against the euro on Tuesday, posting its worst day ever, after Switzerland's central bank jolted markets by setting a limit on how much the franc can gain.

* Growing fears of a tip back into global recession are piling pressure on G7 finance chiefs meeting in France on Friday to moderate austerity drives in some rich economies and unleash a new round of monetary stimulus.

* The dominant U.S. services sector picked up steam unexpectedly last month, snapping a three-month streak of slower growth, though a slower pace of hiring underscored concerns about the broader job market.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0130 Australia GDP yr/yr Jun 2011

0300 Japan BOJ rate decision Sep 2011

1000 Germany Industrial output mm Jul 2011

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1300 Canada BoC rate decision 40733

1600 U.S. EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook Sep

1800 U.S. Fed Beige book

2030 U.S. API crude stocks Weekly

(Reporting by Randy Fabi;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)