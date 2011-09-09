PERTH, Sept 9 U.S. crude futures slipped in early trade in Asia on Friday, after U.S. President Barack Obama laid out a $447 billion jobs package of tax cuts and government spending on Thursday that fell within market expectations.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLc1 fell 6 cents to $88.99 a barrel by 0053 GMT.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for October LCOc1 fell 23 cents to $114.32 a barrel.

* The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 206,681 barrels per day (bpd), or 14.8 percent, of Gulf of Mexico oil production remained offline after being shut ahead of Tropical Storm Lee last weekend. Shut natural gas production was less than 7 percent.

* Tropical Storm Nate was gaining strength and could become a hurricane on Friday or Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

* British oil production fell below 1 million bpd for only the second time in more than 30 years this summer, as maintenance exacerbated a decline in output from depleted North Sea oil fields.

* OPEC seaborne oil exports, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 280,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to Sept. 24, UK consultancy Oil Movements said.

* Libya's interim prime minister told his forces the war was not yet over as the latest deadline for the surrender of pro-Muammar Gaddafi towns loomed and fighters massed on both sides. Earlier on Thursday, in a Syrian television broadcast, former leader Gaddafi denied having fled Libya.

* President Bashar al-Assad's opponents appealed for foreign help to stop the killing of civilians ahead of Friday prayers that have regularly seen some of Syria's worse bloodshed in six months of pro-democracy protests.

* Turkish warships will escort any Turkish aid vessels to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Al Jazeera television.

MARKETS NEWS

* The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 8,739.82, while the broader Topix index was down 0.3 percent at 755.33.

* The U.S. dollar was relatively steady on Friday after Obama's jobs package, following its rise to a two-month high on Thursday.

* The euro fell across the board, having struck a two-month trough of $1.3870 offshore or 1.5 percent lower, as the European Central Bank (ECB) seemed in no rush to resume its tightening policy.

* Gold ticked down on Friday, having risen 3 percent in the previous session, as investors digested U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs plan to spur growth and hiring as well as battling unemployment.

DATA/EVENTS

0130 China Industrial output yy Aug 2011

0130 China Retail sales yy Aug 2011

0130 China CPI yy Aug 2011

0130 China PPI yy Aug 2011

0130 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Aug 2011

0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Aug 2011

0645 France Industrial output mm Jul 2011 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)