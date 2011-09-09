By Rebekah Kebede
| PERTH, Sept 9
PERTH, Sept 9 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early trade in Asia on Friday, after U.S. President Barack Obama
laid out a $447 billion jobs package of tax cuts and government
spending on Thursday that fell within market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October
delivery CLc1 fell 6 cents to $88.99 a barrel by 0053 GMT.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for October LCOc1 fell 23
cents to $114.32 a barrel.
* The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 206,681
barrels per day (bpd), or 14.8 percent, of Gulf of Mexico oil
production remained offline after being shut ahead of Tropical
Storm Lee last weekend. Shut natural gas production was less
than 7 percent.
* Tropical Storm Nate was gaining strength and could become
a hurricane on Friday or Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said.
* British oil production fell below 1 million bpd for only
the second time in more than 30 years this summer, as
maintenance exacerbated a decline in output from depleted North
Sea oil fields.
* OPEC seaborne oil exports, excluding Angola and Ecuador,
will rise by 280,000 barrels per day in the four weeks to Sept.
24, UK consultancy Oil Movements said.
* Libya's interim prime minister told his forces the war was
not yet over as the latest deadline for the surrender of
pro-Muammar Gaddafi towns loomed and fighters massed on both
sides. Earlier on Thursday, in a Syrian television broadcast,
former leader Gaddafi denied having fled Libya.
* President Bashar al-Assad's opponents appealed for foreign
help to stop the killing of civilians ahead of Friday prayers
that have regularly seen some of Syria's worse bloodshed in six
months of pro-democracy protests.
* Turkish warships will escort any Turkish aid vessels to
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
said on Al Jazeera television.
MARKETS NEWS
* The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 8,739.82,
while the broader Topix index was down 0.3 percent at
755.33.
* The U.S. dollar was relatively steady on Friday after
Obama's jobs package, following its rise to a two-month high on
Thursday.
* The euro fell across the board, having struck a two-month
trough of $1.3870 offshore or 1.5 percent lower, as the
European Central Bank (ECB) seemed in no rush to resume its
tightening policy.
* Gold ticked down on Friday, having risen 3 percent in the
previous session, as investors digested U.S. President Barack
Obama's $447 billion jobs plan to spur growth and hiring as well
as battling unemployment.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China Industrial output yy Aug 2011
0130 China Retail sales yy Aug 2011
0130 China CPI yy Aug 2011
0130 China PPI yy Aug 2011
0130 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Aug 2011
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Aug 2011
0645 France Industrial output mm Jul 2011
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)