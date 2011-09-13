SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Crude futures tracked equities higher on Tuesday while a weaker dollar rekindled some appeal for commodities as concern eased about Europe's deteriorating debt crisis.

The euro bounced back from seven-month lows against the dollar on Monday on news that China, the world's second-largest oil user, might bolster Italy with financial support, tempering fears of a Greek debt default and contagion.

U.S. crude CLc1 climbed 66 cents to $88.85 a barrel by 0249 GMT, while Brent LCOc1 added 49 cents to $112.17.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, propped up by spread trading with Brent crude, which took a hit from concerns about the euro zone debt crisis that could weaken Europe's economy and dent oil demand.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed to below $24 on Monday from $25.53 on Friday. It reached a record $27.23 on Sept 6. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. crude stockpiles are likely to have fallen about 3 million barrels last week after Tropical Storm Lee disrupted oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, a Reuters poll showed.

* Gasoline inventories were expected to have dipped by 400,000 barrels as the U.S. summer driving season ended, while distillate stocks were forecast to have gained 800,000 barrels.

* Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly report on Tuesday at 2030 GMT, followed by government figures from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

* OPEC cut its forecast for global oil demand growth next year because of a worsening economic outlook and said a disappointing economic performance in top consumer the United States could further weigh on fuel use.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also said concerns were easing about a tight oil supply and demand balance and that it expected Libyan oil output to return to full capacity in less than 18 months, more quickly than some estimates.

* World oil demand will increase by 1.06 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2011, OPEC said in the report, 150,000 bpd less than expected last month. The growth estimate for next year was lowered by 40,000 bpd to 1.27 million bpd.

* Russian oil exports will jump and production rise as a result of changes to energy taxes that will help the world's largest oil producer keep its lead over OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia, executives told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks staged a late-day rally on Monday while the euro held above a seven-month low against the greenback in Asia on Tuesday after a whippy session saw a wave of short-covering lift it more than two cents on hopes China will bolster Italy by buying its bonds.

* The Nikkei opened higher on short-covering on Tuesday, though traders said lingering fears about the resolution of Europe's sovereign debt woes are likely to weigh on the upside.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner makes a one-day trip to Poland this week for an unprecedented meeting with euro zone finance ministers as growing fears of a potential Greek debt default rip into Europe's banking sector.

* President Barack Obama sent his jobs bill to Congress on Monday and proposed paying for it by eliminating $467 billion in tax breaks for richer Americans and companies, meeting immediate resistance from Republicans.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Tuesday:

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1230 U.S. Import prices mm Aug

1230 U.S. Export prices mm Aug

1800 U.S. Federal budget $ Aug

2030 U.S. API petroleum stocks Weekly

(Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)