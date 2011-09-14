SINGAPORE, Sept 14 U.S. crude was steady near a six-week high on Wednesday after an industry report showed the nation's crude inventories plunged, helping the contract reduce its discount to European benchmark Brent.

U.S. crude CLc1 shed 12 cents to $90.09 a barrel after touching $90.52 on Tuesday, the highest intraday price since Aug. 4. Brent crude LCOc1 climbed 38 cents to $112.27.

Brent is now trading about $22 above U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) after the premium reached a record above $27 last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. commercial crude stocks dropped a larger-than-expected 5.1 million barrels last week as Tropical Storm Lee disrupted output in the oil-rich Gulf of Mexico, oil trade group the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 3.1-million-barrel decline.

* Lee shut in nearly 5 million barrels of U.S. oil production from Sept. 3 to 9, according to Reuters estimates based on government data.

* Distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, rose 67,000 barrels, compared with analyst forecasts of a 700,000 barrel gain. Only gasoline painted a more bearish picture, with stocks up 2.8 million barrels, compared with analyst projections for a 500,000-barrel drop.

* World oil consumption will increase more slowly than expected this year and next as the pace of global economic growth eases, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

* In its monthly oil market report, the Paris-based agency said financial and economic headwinds were gathering momentum and significant economic threats skewed the demand side risk to the downside.

* The IEA cut its estimate of global oil demand growth this year by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.04 million bpd and trimmed its 2012 demand growth estimate by 190,000 bpd to 1.42 million bpd.

MARKETS NEWS

* A rebound in Asian stocks and the euro stalled and gold edged up on Wednesday as investors waited for convincing signs of progress on taming the euro zone debt crisis.

* Global markets have been roiled since the end of July by the twin fears of renewed recession in the United States and Europe's protracted debt woes, which have seen bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal and sparked fears of a new banking crisis.

* The euro held onto modest gains against the greenback in Asia on Wednesday, as bears trimmed short positions just in case EU leaders surprised by making progress on Greece in a conference call later in the day.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT) :

0900 EZ Industrial production yy Jul 2011

1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Aug

1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Aug

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Jul

2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Sep 2011

Counting the cost if EMU fails (Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)