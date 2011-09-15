SINGAPORE, Sept 15 U.S. crude slipped on Thursday as rising fuel inventories and falling demand in top consumer the United States reinforced views that slowing global economic growth is denting energy use.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell 31 cents to $88.60 a barrel by 0130 GMT, while Brent LCOc1 slid 45 cents to $111.95.

A grim outlook prevails as Europe's debt crisis chips away confidence and caps any oil rally.

European finance ministers have been warned confidentially of the danger of a renewed credit crunch as a "systemic" crisis in euro zone sovereign debt spills over to banks, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. total oil product demand over the past four weeks fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier, while gasoline use over the summer declined to an eight-year low, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

* Gasoline stocks last week rose 1.9 million barrels, compared with analyst projections for a 500,000 barrel decline, while average demand for the motor fuel in the last four weeks fell 2.7 percent from year-ago levels, the EIA said.

* Distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, rose 1.7 million barrels, compared with an average forecast for a 700,000-barrel gain.

* Traders paid little attention to the biggest drop in crude stockpiles this year, a 6.7-million-barrel decline, which came on the back of disruptions cause by Tropical Storm Lee. That left them at their lowest level since February.

* Libyan crude has returned to the spot market as Vitol is offering 1 million barrels for early-October loading into the Mediterranean, trade sources said on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equities rallied and the euro rose on Wednesday as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt crisis overcame still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately default on its debt.

* The euro held on to gains against the greenback in another volatile session on Thursday, boosted by stronger stocks and calming words from European leaders about Greece's future, but sentiment remains extremely fragile.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Aug 2011

1230 U.S. USDA agriculture exports Weekly

1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

1230 U.S. Empire State index Sep

1230 U.S. Consumer prices mm Aug

1230 U.S. Consumer prices, core mm Aug

1230 U.S. Consumer prices, core yy Aug

1230 U.S. CPI Index level

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Aug

China FDI (ytd) Aug 2011

RELATED NEWS

ANALYSIS-Brent expiry surges to subside (Reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)