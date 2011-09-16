SINGAPORE, Sept 16 U.S. crude was headed for a fourth straight weekly gain on Friday after central banks launched coordinated action to boost European bank funding, easing concern about falling oil demand from industrialised consumers.

U.S. crude CLc1 shed 8 cents on Friday to $89.32 a barrel after adding 49 cents on Thursday. Prices are up 2.7 percent this week. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2 cents to $112.28.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting the region's debt crisis.

* Geithner will hold talks with EU ministers in Poland on Friday and will propose that the European Financial Stability Fund, a 440 billion euro fund set up in May 2010, be used in a similar way to an emergency loan fund created by the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve in 2008 to thaw frozen credit markets, sources said.

* New claims for U.S. jobless aid rose unexpectedly last week and factory activity along much of the Eastern seaboard contracted early this month, bolstering the case for more action to support the struggling economy.

* However, industrial output edged higher in August and consumer prices rose more than expected, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will offer only modest stimulus measures.

* The International Energy Agency said on Thursday it was formally ending its release of oil from emergency reserves to help cover a shortfall caused by the loss of Libyan output, deeming the move successful.

* Shipments of Forties crude oil are being further delayed due to production shortfalls, trade sources said on Thursday, disrupting more supply of the North Sea crude which usually sets the global Brent benchmark. [ID:nL5E7KF1KM

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stocks advanced for a third straight day and the euro rose sharply on Thursday after the world's major central banks moved to ease funding for European banks in a coordinated effort to corral Europe's debt crisis.

* The euro clung to gains against the greenback on Friday, but the rally is unlikely to last as the Greek debt crisis remains in a critical state.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Jul 2011

1355 US Reuters/UMich sentiment index Sep-p

1930 US CFTC Commitments of Traders Weekly <0#CFTC>

