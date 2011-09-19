SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Oil slipped in early Asian trade on Monday on growing concerns that a sovereign debt problem in Greece may turn into a full-blown banking crisis, with a stronger dollar helping oil extend the previous session's losses.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell 75 cents to $87.21 a barrel at 0002 GMT, after settling $1.44 a barrel lower at $87.96 on Friday. The front-month contract rose 72 cents last week, or 0.83 percent, extending gains to a fourth week.

Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 62 cents to $111.55 a barrel, after sliding 55 cents, or 0.49 percent, last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Investors expect the Federal Reserve to take steps to pull down long-term interest rates when policymakers meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to help revive the persistently weak U.S. economy.

* Greece pledged to take the tough decisions needed to avoid default but announced no new austerity measures to secure international bailout funds next month.

* Germany's Social Democrats beat Angela Merkel's conservatives in a regional vote in Berlin, handing the chancellor her sixth election defeat this year ahead of a key euro zone vote in parliament in two weeks' time.

* EU finance ministers broke no new ground in dealing with the euro zone debt crisis in discussions over the weekend.

* At least 26 people were shot dead and hundreds wounded on Sunday when security forces fired on demonstrators who charged police lines in Yemen's capital Sanaa, in a dramatic escalation of protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

* Libyan interim government forces fled in chaos from Bani Walid and pulled back from Sirte after yet more failed attempts to storm Muammar Gaddafi's final bastions and take control of the entire country. A spokesman for Muammar Gaddafi said that 17 "mercenaries", including what he called French and British "technical experts" have been captured in Bani Walid.

* China's housing inflation eased a touch in August with home prices in major big cities remaining flat for a second consecutive month, official data showed on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Gold jumped for the first time in three days on Friday as safe haven demand resurfaced following weak U.S. economic data. The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1 percent as other key raw materials markets closed down. Sugar tumbled 7 percent, its most in six months.

* Global equities rose for a fourth straight day on Friday, but the euro slid as hope Europe was finally getting a grip on the region's debt crisis was offset by lingering fears Greece is still at risk of default.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Sep (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Michael Urquhart)