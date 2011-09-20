SINGAPORE, Sept 20 U.S. crude futures were near a three-week low in early Asian trade on Tuesday as fears escalated that Greece would default on its debt, with other euro zone economies also struggling.

On Monday, oil tumbled in a second day of heavy losses. ICE Brent November crude LCOc1 fell $3.08 to settle at $109.14 a barrel, having fallen to its weakest since Aug. 24 at $108.87. U.S. October crude CLc1, which expires on Tuesday, dropped $2.26 to $85.70 a barrel, its lowest close since Aug. 26.

FUNDAMENTALS

* President Barack Obama laid out a $3.6 trillion plan on Monday to cut U.S. budget deficits partly by raising taxes on the rich, but Republicans rejected it as a political stunt and made clear the proposal has little chance of becoming law.

* Standard and Poor's downgraded its unsolicited ratings on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a major surprise that threatens to add to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.

* International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink its public sector to avoid running out of money within weeks, as investors spooked by political setbacks in Europe dumped risky euro zone assets.

* Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Monday about Europe's escalating debt crisis and agreed that "concerted action" would be needed in the coming months to address it.

* Syrian forces shot dead at least six villagers and two rebel soldiers on Monday, in a sweep of countryside north of the city of Homs, one of the most defiant regions in pro-democracy protests, activists and residents said.

* At least 56 people were killed over two days in the deadliest crackdown yet on pro-democracy protesters in Sanaa, triggering fierce gun battles on Monday between soldiers who had defected to the opposition and those loyal to President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro fell sharply in early Asian trade on Tuesday, edging closer to a seven-month low versus the dollar after Standard and Poor's cut its rating on Italy and as investors fret over whether Greece can borrow badly needed cash from international lenders.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday but staged a late comeback after fears of a looming Greek debt default diminished on news of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Greece.

* Gold jumped for the first time in three days on Friday as safe haven demand resurfaced following weak U.S. economic data, while oil fell sharply on euro zone troubles and a stronger dollar.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 2011

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1230 U.S. Build permits: mm Aug

1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Aug

2030 U.S. API petroleum stocks Weekly (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Michael Urquhart)