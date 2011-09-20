SINGAPORE, Sept 20 U.S. crude futures were near
a three-week low in early Asian trade on Tuesday as fears
escalated that Greece would default on its debt, with other euro
zone economies also struggling.
On Monday, oil tumbled in a second day of heavy losses. ICE
Brent November crude LCOc1 fell $3.08 to settle at $109.14 a
barrel, having fallen to its weakest since Aug. 24 at $108.87.
U.S. October crude CLc1, which expires on Tuesday, dropped
$2.26 to $85.70 a barrel, its lowest close since Aug. 26.
FUNDAMENTALS
* President Barack Obama laid out a $3.6 trillion plan on
Monday to cut U.S. budget deficits partly by raising taxes on
the rich, but Republicans rejected it as a political stunt and
made clear the proposal has little chance of becoming law.
* Standard and Poor's downgraded its unsolicited ratings on
Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a
major surprise that threatens to add to concerns of contagion in
the debt-stressed euro zone.
* International lenders told Greece on Monday it must shrink
its public sector to avoid running out of money within weeks, as
investors spooked by political setbacks in Europe dumped risky
euro zone assets.
* Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by
telephone on Monday about Europe's escalating debt crisis and
agreed that "concerted action" would be needed in the coming
months to address it.
* Syrian forces shot dead at least six villagers and two
rebel soldiers on Monday, in a sweep of countryside north of the
city of Homs, one of the most defiant regions in pro-democracy
protests, activists and residents said.
* At least 56 people were killed over two days in the
deadliest crackdown yet on pro-democracy protesters in Sanaa,
triggering fierce gun battles on Monday between soldiers who had
defected to the opposition and those loyal to President Ali
Abdullah Saleh.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell sharply in early Asian trade on Tuesday,
edging closer to a seven-month low versus the dollar after
Standard and Poor's cut its rating on Italy and as investors
fret over whether Greece can borrow badly needed cash from
international lenders.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday but staged a late comeback
after fears of a looming Greek debt default diminished on news
of a possible deal to advance new bailout funds to Greece.
* Gold jumped for the first time in three days on Friday as
safe haven demand resurfaced following weak U.S. economic data,
while oil fell sharply on euro zone troubles and a stronger
dollar.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep 2011
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Build permits: mm Aug
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Aug
2030 U.S. API petroleum stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Michael Urquhart)