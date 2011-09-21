SINGAPORE, Sept 21 U.S. crude futures fell in early trade on Wednesday, reversing from gains in the previous session, as stockpiles in the world's biggest oil consumer showed an unexpected build.

U.S. oil CLc1 fell 25 cents to $86.67 a barrel at 0038 GMT. The contract for October, which expired at the close, settled up $1.19 at $86.89. Brent crude LCOc1 gained 10 cents to $110.64 a barrel after settling $1.40 a barrel higher.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute released late Tuesday showed a build in U.S. crude oil inventories, compared with analyst expectations for a draw, in the week to Sept. 16. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles rose slightly.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Top Congressional Republicans on Tuesday took the unusual step of telling the Federal Reserve to refrain from further "intervention" in the economy on the eve of the central bank's policy decision.

* Europe will come under heavy pressure this week to stem its deepening debt crisis but talks among the self-proclaimed guardians of global finance are unlikely to yield bold action.

* Greece pledged to bring forward painful austerity measures on Tuesday, convincing international lenders to return to Athens early next week for talks that it hopes will secure the aid it needs to avert bankruptcy.

* Libya, which is slowly emerging from a six-month civil war, will likely have a new government within the next 10 days, Libyan interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said.

* Japan's exports in August posted their first annual increase since the March 11 earthquake as companies restored damaged supply chains, but export growth missed expectations as sovereign debt woes threaten the global economy.

* Colombian police fought protesters on Tuesday at Pacific Rubiales oil field, shutting around 225,000 barrels of oil per day and forcing the company to declare force majeure, the firm and a union said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Most major commodities ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from losses a day earlier on expectations for more U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus, while European debt woes had some investors clinging to gold.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 2350 Japan Exports yy Aug 2011

- India M3 Money Supply

- 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug

- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

- 1815 U.S. Federal Reserve statement (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Michael Urquhart)