SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Crude futures inched higher in early trade in Asia on Friday, recouping some of the losses from the previous session's plunge that took prices to their lowest since early August.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 58 cents to $81.09 a barrel by 0028 GMT, while Brent futures LCOc1 gained 78 cents to $106.27.

On Thursday, Brent lost $4.87 to settle at $105.49 a barrel, after dropping to $104.85 earlier, the lowest level since Aug. 11 . U.S. crude was harder hit, settling down $5.41 at $80.51. It was the biggest one-day drop since Aug. 8, with prices touching $79.66 a barrel during intraday activity.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Protectionism and populist policies in the developing world could rise as countries face increasing head winds from a growing European sovereign debt crisis and a weakening economic recovery in the United States, World Bank President Robert Zoellick said on Thursday.

* A Group of 20 nations' working group on reforming the global currency system has finalized a report that will be decided on at a G20 leaders' summit in November, German deputy finance minister Joerg Asmussen said.

* Major emerging nations said they may lend money to the International Monetary Fund or other global financial bodies to increase their firepower for fighting financial crises.

* The Fed's twist will help, but it won't be enough to turn around the troubled U.S. housing sector. Ditto for Washington's other plans to help homeowners.

* Libya's new government said it had tightened its grip on oasis towns which sided with Muammar Gaddafi, but faced a tough fight to take two remaining strongholds loyal to the ousted leader and bolster its credibility.

* Fighting between pro- and anti-government forces spread through Yemen's capital on Thursday and snipers shot dead two protesters and wounded 14 others, diminishing the chances of a diplomatic solution to prevent the country sliding into civil war.

* Snipers killed two people in the Syrian city of Homs, where tensions have emerged between its mostly Sunni inhabitants and the Alawite minority since troops stepped up raids to crush pro-democracy protests, residents said.

* Tropical Storm Ophelia churned across the open Atlantic on Thursday, tracking toward the Caribbean's northern Lesser Antilles where it was expected to cause strong wind gusts and some heavy rain squalls by weekend, U.S. forecasters said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Commodity investors fled for the exits in a panic over raw materials demand, unconvinced that Federal Reserve action will stem a global economic slowdown that shows signs of infecting China and Germany.

* World stocks fell to 13-month lows as weak data from China crystallized investor fears of a global recession one day after a grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, extending a selloff to four days.

* The dollar and yen held huge gains in Asia on Friday as investors capitulated to their fears and bailed out of crowded trades in commodities and growth-leveraged currencies for the perceived safety of Treasuries.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)