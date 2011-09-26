SEOUL, Sept 26 U.S. crude futures climbed in early Asian trade on Monday as European policymakers began working on new ways to stem the euro zone debt crisis and International Monetary Fund inspectors are likely return to Greece this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. November crude CLc1 briefly gained $1 a barrel before trimming gains. The contract rose 61 cents to $80.46 by 0016 GMT, up from Friday's settlement at $79.85, the lowest close since Aug. 9.

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 was up 60 cents at $104.57 a barrel, compared with its previous settlement at $103.97, also the lowest close for front-month Brent since Aug. 9.

* After a weekend of being told by the United States, China and other countries that they must get more aggressive in their crisis response, European officials focused on ways to stop fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more damage on the world economy, and beef up their existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund.

* The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday its inspectors were likely to return to Athens this week after getting written assurances on a new wave of austerity measures announced by Greece.

* In the oil-producing Middle East, political unrest continues as Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh made no pledge on Sunday to step down in his first address to the nation since returning home, calling for early elections in a move unlikely to appease protesters demanding his immediate departure.

* Senior members of Libya's ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) are leaning towards putting plans for a new caretaker government on hold because they cannot agree on a line-up, a source close to the council told Reuters on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, but the decline was limited by bargain-hunting ahead of a deadline to receive dividends. The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 8,554.76. The broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to 744.22.

* The euro got off to a wobbly and volatile start on Monday in early Asia as investors reacted cautiously to mixed news out of Europe to tackle its escalating debt crisis. The euro bobbed up as high as $1.3585.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep 2011

0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Sep 2011

0800 Germany Ifo expectations Sep 2011

1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Aug

1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Aug (Reporting by Cho Mee-young;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)