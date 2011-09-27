SEOUL, Sept 27 Oil prices rose on Tuesday in early Asian trade on hopes that European officials would tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLc1 was up 76 cents at $81.00 a barrel by 0032 GMT.

* November Brent crude LCOc1 gained $1 a barrel before trimming gains to 64 cents at $104.58 a barrel.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $23.60 versus $23.70 at Monday's close.

* Euro-zone officials are working to boost the firepower of the region's rescue fund, European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday, while U.S. President Barack Obama piled on pressure for Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the world economy.

* Political unrest and fights continue in the oil-producing Middle East. Libyan provisional government forces backed by NATO warplanes raced through the eastern outskirts of Sirte on Monday, closing in on Muammar Gaddafi loyalists holed up in one of the last two bastions of the deposed leader.

* Four Syrian soldiers were shot dead on Monday as they tried to escape a military camp and troops sealed off towns in a continuing crackdown on opponents of President Bashar al-Assad, activists said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held gains in early Asia on Tuesday, following a sudden turnaround in investor mood from extreme skepticism to tentative optimism that Europe was really putting a plan together to deal with its debt and banking crisis. The euro was last at $1.3516 , and it was steady against the yen at 103.17 .

* The optimistic sentiment buoyed U.S. stocks on Monday. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 272.38 points, or 2.53 percent, to end at 11,043.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 26.52 points, or 2.33 percent, to finish at 1,162.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 33.46 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 2,516.69.

* Taking cues from overnight equities market movements, the Nikkei average rose on Tuesday with the Nikkei adding 1.4 percent to 8,488.03, and the broader Topix index rising 1.3 percent to 738.03.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):

0400 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Aug

0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Aug 2011

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa July

1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy July

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Sept

2030 U.S. API petroleum stocks Weekly (Reporting by Cho Mee-young;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)