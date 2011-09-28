SEOUL, Sept 28 U.S. crude oil futures declined more than $1 in early Asian trade on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar gained, making dollar-denominated asset more expensive, and U.S. commercial crude stocks rose, weighing on the markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLc1 fell $1.06 a barrel to $83.39 by 0038 GMT after settling at $84.45 a barrel, up 5.25 percent, for its biggest single-day percentage rise in 4-1/2 months.

* In London, ICE crude for November delivery LCOc1 also lost more than $1 a barrel briefly before trimming losses 85 cents at $106.29. On the previous session, it settled at $107.14, gaining 3.08 percent and marking the biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 10.

* The dollar index against major currencies edged up 0.41 percent to 77.823.

* Crude stocks in the United States rose by 568,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 23, as crude imports rose by 498,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.37 million bpd, data from oil trade group American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* The Energy Information Administration will release its weekly inventory data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Tuesday on efforts by euro-zone officials to solidify the region's rescue fund and alleviate a sovereign debt crisis, boosting optimism. But equities ended off their highs for the day after a report suggested cracks were emerging in a previously agreed deal to tackle the crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished up 1.33 percent at 11,190.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.07 percent at 1,175.39.

* The Nikkei average edged up slightly on Wednesday, with the Nikkei rising 0.3 percent at 8,631.70.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Aug 2011

1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

1900 U.S. Quarterly Hog Inventory 06 2011

(Reporting by Cho Mee-young;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)