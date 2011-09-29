SEOUL, Sept 29 U.S. crude oil futures slid more than $1 in early Asian trade on Thursday as investor concerns mounted about Europe's attempts to solve its sovereign debt problems.

The U.S. dollar gain and U.S. crude inventory build also weighed on the oil market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), crude for November delivery CLc1 lost $1.21 a barrel to stand at $80.00 by 0049 GMT after settling down 3.84 percent at $81.21 in the previous session.

* In London, ICE November Brent LCOc1 shed $1.37 a barrel to $102.44 after having ended down 3.11 percent at $103.81.

* International auditors return to Athens on Thursday to deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures qualify for aid to avert a default that would plunge the country into bankruptcy.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a battle for her political survival on Thursday when some of her coalition, worried about throwing good money after bad by bailing out Greece, could humiliate her in a parliament vote on euro-zone rescue schemes.

* U.S. crude oil stocks for the week ending Sept. 23 rose 1.92 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, against a forecast for an 800,000-barrel build.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was under modest pressure in Asia on Thursday on profit taking and squaring of positions following a large three-day rally, with investors still worried about the European debt crisis ahead of a crucial vote in Germany. The euro was hovering at $1.3531, having climbed as far as $1.3690 at one stage. The U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies rose 0.35 percent at 78.124.

* The Nikkei average fell on Thursday, after a U.S. sell-off led by commodity-related shares as ongoing uncertainty about a resolution to Europe's debt debacle raised growth fears. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,551.83. The broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 750.97.

* The Dow Jones industrial average on Wednesday dropped 1.61 percent to 11,010.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.07 percent to 1,151.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.17 percent to 2,491.58.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):

0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Sep 2011

0900 EZ Business climate Sep 2011

0900 EZ Economic sentiment Sep 2011

1230 U.S. Gross Domestic Product-final Q2

1230 U.S. USDA agriculture exports Weekly

1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Aug 2011

2315 Japan Manufacturing PMI Sep 2011

2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Aug 2011

2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Aug 2011

2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Aug 2011 (Reporting by Cho Mee-young;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)