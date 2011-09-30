TOKYO, Sept 30 U.S. crude futures extended gains on Friday, as the German vote to beef up the euro zone rescue fund and upbeat U.S. economic data eased market worries over a slowing global economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery CLc1 was up 74 cents at $82.88 a barrel as of 0018 GMT, after settling up 93 cents at $82.14 on Thursday. It rose more than $1 earlier to as high as $83.17.

* London Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 was up 66 cents at $104.61 a barrel, after settling up 14 cents.

* Germany's approval of the beefed-up bailout fund with stronger support than expected in the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) provoked a sigh of relief in markets worried about Berlin's commitment to resolving the debt crisis.

* Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 37,000 to a seasonally adjusted 391,000, the U.S. Labor Department said, well below expectations for 420,000.

* U.S. gross domestic product grew at annual rate of 1.3 percent in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said in its third and final estimate for the quarter, up from the previously estimated 1.0 percent.

* ConocoPhillips became the first U.S. major to buy Libyan oil following the lifting of international sanctions against the country in a move to help it restore normal oil trade after seven months of civil war.

* U.S. July oil demand fell nearly 4 percent year-on-year, data from the Department of Energy showed, a sign of the effect that a weak economy can have on oil consumption.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks mostly rose in a volatile session on Thursday as stronger-than-expected economic data and Germany's approval of the beefed-up euro-zone crisis fund relieved two of the worst fears hanging over the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 143.08 points, or 1.30 percent, to 11,153.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 9.34 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,160.40. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 10.82 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,480.76.

* The euro clung to modest gains in Asia on Friday, following a brief boost after Germany approved an expansion of the euro zone bailout fund, but investors remain worried due to the many hurdles ahead of a workable resolution to the European crisis.

* Morgan Stanley has slashed its forecast for Brent by $30 to $100 a barrel for 2012, citing rising output from Libya and the weak economic outlook.

Brent should fall to $100 by the end of 2011 and could drop as low as $85 a barrel in the first half of next year before tighter balances and slow growth send it closer to $110, the bank said.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: 0230 China HSBC PMI Sep 2011

0430 Japan Govt oil demand, trade data Aug

0500 Japan Construction orders yy Aug 2011

0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Aug 2011

0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Sep 2011

1230 U.S. Personal Income/consumption Aug 2011

1345 U.S. Chicago Pchsing Managers Ind Sep 2011

1355 U.S. Reuters/U.Mich Sentiment Ind Sept

1230 U.S. USDA Qtrly Grain Stocks Q2

1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)