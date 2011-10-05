* US crude inventories fall a surprising 4.68 mln bbls

* US gasoline and distillate stocks also slip

* Eni fears largest Libya oilfield may be in ruins

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 U.S. crude oil steadied above $79 a barrel on Thursday as a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories helped offset pressure from the euro debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery CLc1 rose six cents to $79.74 a barrel by 2322 GMT, adding to gains of more than $4 the previous session.

* U.S. crude stocks dropped 4.68 million barrels to 336.28 million barrels in the week to Sept. 30, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1.9 million barrel build.

Gasoline stocks an unexpected 1.14 million barrels, while distillates slipped 744,00 barrels, the EIA said.

* Italian oil major Eni said it fears its largest oilfield in Libya, known as Elephant, may be in ruins, which could dash hopes of a speedy return of supplies.

* Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy told Reuters that a drop in global oil prices below $90 a barrel would be "difficult to accept", although he saw no need for OPEC to hold an extraordinary meeting.

* The euro zone's services sector shrank for the first time in two years in September as new orders dried up, stoking fears that the region's economy could be heading back into recession.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rose against most currencies and was steady against the dollar ahead of an ECB meeting, on optimism about a potential solution to the debt crisis after Germany said the bailout fund can be used to recapitalize struggling banks.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the region's largest economy is ready to help its own banks and she further opened the possibility of tapping the European Financial Stability Facility to help strengthen the euro zone banking system.

* U.S. data on Wednesday confirmed the economy was narrowly avoiding another recession and globally growth in both the manufacturing and services sector accelerated slightly last month, according to JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output index.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

1100 Britain BoE rate decision Oct 2011

1145 EZ ECB rate decision Oct 2011

1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

(Reporting by Randy Fabi)