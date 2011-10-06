SINGAPORE Oct 7 U.S. crude oil eased towards $82 a barrel on Friday, after sharp gains the previous session, as concerns over the economic outlook in the West kept prices volatile.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery CLc1 fell 35 cents to $82.23 a barrel in early Asia trading, after gaining nearly $3 the previous session.

* The European Central Bank threw a lifeline to struggling European banks with a renewed offer of longer-term loans to ward off a new credit crunch and the European Union readied a plan to recapitalize banks.

* Markets also found support from data showing new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week, feeding hopes for an improved labour market on the eve of the September nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

* Rising output from Libya and other oil-producing regions is putting downward pressure on crude prices along with the broader economic weakness, the head of Exxon Mobil Corp said.

* The Middle East crude market rose after Saudi Arabia raised official selling prices for at least two grades to record highs in Asia.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro climbed against the dollar for a third straight session after the European Central Bank held rates steady, as expected, but announced new liquidity measures to support the region's ailing banks.

* Europe's worsening debt crisis could significantly damage the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner warned on Thursday as he urged Europe to shore up its bailout fund.

* For all the confidence in China's resilience to global economic shocks over the past decade, some investors are now starting to worry about a hard landing for the high-flying economic giant.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Oct 2011

1000 Germany Industrial output mm Aug 2011

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sept

1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders Weekly (Reporting by Randy Fabi)