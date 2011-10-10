SEOUL Oct 10 U.S. crude futures edged up in
early Asian trade on Monday, after a promise by the leaders of
Germany and France the previous day to unveil a new
comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt woes by
month-end.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude
CLc1 rose 52 cents a barrel to $83.50 by 0010 GMT after it
settled up 39 cents in the previous session.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1
gained 34 cents a barrel at $106.22.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday after talks in Berlin their goal
was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes,
agree how to recapitalise banks and present a plan for
accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20
summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.
* In the oil-producing Middle East, political unstability
continues. Libyan transitional government forces attacked
deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's security headquarters in the
centre of his hometown of Sirte, hoping that once the buildings
had been captured the fight for the city would be won.
* Yemeni officials rowed back from President Ali Abdullah
Saleh's statement that he would step down within "the coming
days", and opponents dismissed the offer on Sunday as yet
another delaying tactic to try and stay in power.
* Syria threatened on Sunday to retaliate against any
country that formally recognises a recently established
opposition National Council which is seeking international
support for the six-month-old uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro inched up in Asia on Monday. The euro eked out a
gain of around a quarter of a cent to $1.3390 , from
$1.3375 on Friday when it had come under pressure following
ratings downgrades of Italy and Spain. The dollar index
was down at 78.658.
* Markets in Japan and the United States were closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):
0645 France Industrial output mm Aug 2011
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Aug 2011
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)