SEOUL Oct 10 U.S. crude futures edged up in early Asian trade on Monday, after a promise by the leaders of Germany and France the previous day to unveil a new comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt woes by month-end.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLc1 rose 52 cents a barrel to $83.50 by 0010 GMT after it settled up 39 cents in the previous session.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 gained 34 cents a barrel at $106.22.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday after talks in Berlin their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's woes, agree how to recapitalise banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes on Nov. 3-4.

* In the oil-producing Middle East, political unstability continues. Libyan transitional government forces attacked deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's security headquarters in the centre of his hometown of Sirte, hoping that once the buildings had been captured the fight for the city would be won.

* Yemeni officials rowed back from President Ali Abdullah Saleh's statement that he would step down within "the coming days", and opponents dismissed the offer on Sunday as yet another delaying tactic to try and stay in power.

* Syria threatened on Sunday to retaliate against any country that formally recognises a recently established opposition National Council which is seeking international support for the six-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro inched up in Asia on Monday. The euro eked out a gain of around a quarter of a cent to $1.3390 , from $1.3375 on Friday when it had come under pressure following ratings downgrades of Italy and Spain. The dollar index was down at 78.658.

* Markets in Japan and the United States were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT): 0645 France Industrial output mm Aug 2011 0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Aug 2011 (Reporting by Cho Mee-young;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)