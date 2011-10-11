TOKYO Oct 11 U.S. crude futures held steady on Tuesday after gaining nearly 3 percent the day before, boosted by a promise from France and Germany to unveil a plan addressing the region's debt woes and by a strike that halted Kuwaiti crude oil exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery CLc1 was up 3 cents at $85.44 a barrel at 0044 GMT, after settling up $2.43 at $85.41 on Monday.

* London Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 was down 13 cents at $108.82 a barrel, after settling up $3.07.

* The leaders of Germany and France on Sunday promised to unveil new measures by the end of the month to solve the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Vessel traffic in and out of Kuwaiti ports was halted on Monday, including oil tanker traffic, as the Kuwait customs union went on a strike, two shipping sources based in Kuwait said.

* Weekly inventory reports on U.S. oil inventories are delayed this week because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, which shut Federal offices.

U.S. commercial crude stockpiles are expected to have risen last week as imports rebounded and refinery runs fell, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts found on Monday.

* Brent oil is expected to consolidate in a range of $107.85 to $109.92 per barrel for one trading session, before breaking above $109.92 to surge towards $112.47, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, extending gains into a second week as a pledge by German and French leaders boosted hopes that the euro-zone debt crisis may be resolved.

* The euro held huge gains in Asia on Tuesday after hopes for a new EU debt plan sparked a correction in a deeply bearish market, although sentiment remains fragile as European leaders have disappointed many times before.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Sept

- 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

- 1400 U.S. Employment index Sept

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)