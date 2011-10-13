TOKYO Oct 13 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday, extending their retreat from the previous day on profit-taking after a recent rally, while players are eagerly awaiting weekly U.S. data gauging demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery CLc1 was down 57 cents at $85 a barrel by 0045 GMT, after settling down 24 cents at $85.57 on Wednesday.

* London Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 dropped 20 cents to $111.16 a barrel, after settling up 63 cents for its highest finish since Sept. 16.

* Brent had posted an 11.6 percent gain over six sessions until Wednesday, as Slovakian lawmakers appeared ready to approve an EU plan to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund.

* With Brent's front-month November contract set to expire on Friday, the premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R strengthened and the intraday premium on Wednesday pushed back above $26 a barrel for the first time since mid-September, adjacent to October Brent's expiration.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly oil report on Thursday at 1500 GMT, delayed by a day due to the Columbus Day holiday.

* Oil trade group the American Petroleum Institute said on Wednesday U.S. commercial crude stocks declined unexpectedly last week, while product inventories also fell.

* The API said crude stocks in the United States fell 3.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 300,000 barrel rise on average.

* The International Energy Agency cut its global oil demand growth projection on Wednesday, while the U.S. government increased its outlook for 2012, making it the most bullish forecaster as the economy heads into an uncertain year.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index will add Brent crude oil to its components for the first time next year, acknowledging the growing economic importance of Europe's benchmark crude.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress towards bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary investors back into the market.

* The euro stayed bid early in Asia on Thursday, having jumped to a near one-month high on the dollar as Europe took a step closer to shoring up its financial rescue fund.

* Japanese manufacturing sentiment worsened in October for the first time since the aftermath of the March earthquake and faltering global growth combined with a strong yen is expected to dampen it further, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 0100 China Exports yy Sep 2011

- 0100 China Imports yy Sep 2011

- 0100 China Trade balance Sep 2011

- 1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly

- 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

- 1500 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)