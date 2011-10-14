TOKYO Oct 14 U.S. crude futures extended the previous day's 1.6 percent decline on Friday after soft economic data from China further dampened investor optimism about demand, which was already hurt by uncertainty over Europe's debt problems and slow growth in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery CLc1 was down 25 cents at $83.98 a barrel by 0034 GMT, after settling down $1.34 on Thursday.

* London Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 was down 5 cents at $111.06 a barrel. The November contract, which expires on Friday, settled down 25 cents at $111.11 on Thursday, snapping six sessions of gains.

* Crude oil imports into China, one of the largest engines of demand growth, dropped 12 percent in September from last year's record high and were below 5 million barrels per day for a fourth consecutive month, customs data showed.

* U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week as imports gained, while product inventories fell more than expected as refinery usage fell, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Thursday.

* Iraq's oil ministry said it had signed a final deal with Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) to develop its Akkas gas field in the western province of Anbar, the country's largest with reserves of 5.6 trillion cubic feet.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the impact of slower growth on profits.

* The euro edged lower in Asia on Friday after S&P cut Spain's ratings, but it still remained on track for the biggest weekly rally since January.

* Standard and Poor's cut Spain's credit rating on Friday, sending the euro lower and underlining the challenges facing Europe's big powers as they prepare to meet their G20 counterparts over the euro-zone debt crisis.

* G20 finance chiefs and central bank heads meet in Paris on Friday urgently needing to find a convincing solution to a deepening euro zone debt crisis that has fanned fears of a global slide into recession.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0130 China CPI yy Sep 2011

- 0130 China PPI yy Sep 2011

- 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Sep 2011

- 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Aug 2011

- 1230 U.S. Retail sales September

- 1355 U.S. Reuters/UMich Sentiment Index October-P

- 1400 U.S. Business inventories August

