SINGAPORE Oct 17 Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday, extending the sharp gains made in the previous session on hopes policymakers' would reach an agreement to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and stem any slide in oil consumption.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 64 cents to $112.87 a barrel at 2322 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 gained 72 cents to $87.52.

On Friday, Brent for December rose $3.03 to settle at $112.23. The November contract, which expired on Friday, surged$3.57 to settle at $114.68 a barrel, the highest close since Sept. 15. U.S. November rose $2.57 to settle at $86.80 a barrel, the highest settlement since Sept. 20.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's apparent oil demand growth slowed further in the third quarter, largely in line with economic growth in the world's second-largest economy amid domestic policy constraints and global uncertainties.

* The world's leading economies pressed Europe to act decisively within eight days to resolve the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis which is endangering the world economy.

* Greece's debt crisis cannot be solved without larger write downs on Greek debt and governments are trying to persuade banks to accept this, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said, just days ahead of a key EU summit.

* Arab foreign ministers stopped short of suspending Syria from their regional organisation on Sunday over its military crackdown on dissent, instead urging the government and opposition to negotiate an end to the violence.

* Libyan government fighters battled on Sunday to subdue pockets of resistance by pro-Gaddafi fighters, whose refusal to abandon the ousted leader's hometown of Sirte is delaying Libya's move to democracy.

* Eight Yemenis, including five protesters, were killed in a new upsurge in violence in the capital on Sunday, hospital officials and witnesses said, and President Ali Abdullah Saleh said he expected China and Russia to block U.N. moves to end his rule.

* Iran demanded consular access on Sunday to a man held in the United States over a suspected plot to kill the Saudi ambassador and vowed to respond robustly to any "inappropriate measure" by the West.

* Residents returning to Sirte are accusing Libyan interim government fighters of demolishing and looting homes, shops and public buildings in Muammar Gaddafi's home town to take revenge for its support of the fugitive leader.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro headed for its best week in nine months against the dollar on Friday on optimism that European leaders would take bold steps to tackle the debt crisis, but a lack of concrete actions could limit further gains.

* U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains since early July on Friday, on strong Google earnings and as investors kept riding the optimism for a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

- 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Aug

- BMO McMoRan Exploration Co earnings Q3

- 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Sep

- 2000 U.S. USDA crop progress report Weekly (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)