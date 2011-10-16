SINGAPORE Oct 17 Crude futures rose in early
Asian trade on Monday, extending the sharp gains made in the
previous session on hopes policymakers' would reach an agreement
to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and stem any slide in oil
consumption.
Brent crude LCOc1 rose 64 cents to $112.87 a barrel at
2322 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 gained 72 cents to $87.52.
On Friday, Brent for December rose $3.03 to settle at
$112.23. The November contract, which expired on Friday,
surged$3.57 to settle at $114.68 a barrel, the highest close
since Sept. 15. U.S. November rose $2.57 to settle at $86.80 a
barrel, the highest settlement since Sept. 20.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's apparent oil demand growth slowed further in the
third quarter, largely in line with economic growth in the
world's second-largest economy amid domestic policy constraints
and global uncertainties.
* The world's leading economies pressed Europe to act
decisively within eight days to resolve the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis which is endangering the world economy.
* Greece's debt crisis cannot be solved without larger write
downs on Greek debt and governments are trying to persuade banks
to accept this, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said,
just days ahead of a key EU summit.
* Arab foreign ministers stopped short of suspending Syria
from their regional organisation on Sunday over its military
crackdown on dissent, instead urging the government and
opposition to negotiate an end to the violence.
* Libyan government fighters battled on Sunday to subdue
pockets of resistance by pro-Gaddafi fighters, whose refusal to
abandon the ousted leader's hometown of Sirte is delaying
Libya's move to democracy.
* Eight Yemenis, including five protesters, were killed in a
new upsurge in violence in the capital on Sunday, hospital
officials and witnesses said, and President Ali Abdullah Saleh
said he expected China and Russia to block U.N. moves to end his
rule.
* Iran demanded consular access on Sunday to a man held in
the United States over a suspected plot to kill the Saudi
ambassador and vowed to respond robustly to any "inappropriate
measure" by the West.
* Residents returning to Sirte are accusing Libyan interim
government fighters of demolishing and looting homes, shops and
public buildings in Muammar Gaddafi's home town to take revenge
for its support of the fugitive leader.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro headed for its best week in nine months against
the dollar on Friday on optimism that European leaders would
take bold steps to tackle the debt crisis, but a lack of
concrete actions could limit further gains.
* U.S. stocks scored their first back-to-back weekly gains
since early July on Friday, on strong Google earnings
and as investors kept riding the optimism for a solution to the
euro zone's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Aug
- BMO McMoRan Exploration Co earnings Q3
- 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Sep
- 2000 U.S. USDA crop progress report Weekly
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)