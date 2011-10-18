KUALA LUMPUR Oct 18 U.S. crude was steady above $86 per barrel on Tuesday, after declining in the previous session, but German comments cautioning against hopes for a quick resolution to Europe's debt problems could weigh on prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude CLc1 was at $86.49 a barrel, up 11 cents, at 0159 GMT. Prices have risen 9 percent so far this month after two straight monthly declines.

Brent LCOc1 inched up 1 cent to $110.17 a barrel. Prices closed 3.9 percent lower on Monday, the biggest loss since Sept. 22.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A Reuters poll forecast ahead of weekly inventory reports showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose 1.9 million barrels last week.

* U.S. distillate stocks were projected down 1.4 million barrels and gasoline supplies were seen down 900,000 barrels, while refinery utilization was likely off 0.2 percentage point, the poll also showed.

* Brent crude's premium against the December U.S. crude narrowed to $23.54 a barrel at the close on Monday, from $25.23 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* Margins for U.S. refined products were weaker across most regions last week, falling by about 2 percent on average as stronger crude prices offset the rise in product prices, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report.

* Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, a warning that pushed down markets after a rise in the past week on expectations of a breakthrough.

* U.S. industrial production rose in September and a gauge of manufacturing in New York State hinted at stabilization in October, data showed on Monday, suggesting the factory sector will keep supporting the economic recovery.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rose on Tuesday but remained below the previous day's one-month high, having taken a hit after Germany tempered hopes that European leaders would soon come up with a quick, comprehensive solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister caused investors to fear Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not come fast enough.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0200 China GDP yy Jul 2011

0200 China Industrial output yy Sep 2011

0200 China Retail sales yy Sep 2011

0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Sep 2011

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct 2011

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Sep

BMO Goldman Sachs earnings Q3

1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Oct

2030 U.S. API petroleum stocks Weekly

Xstrata Plc production report Q3 (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)