SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday on concerns of a slowdown in consumption after Moody's Investors cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, adding to uncertainties about economic growth in Europe.

Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 15 cents to $111 a barrel at 0044 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 fell 25 cents to $88.09. In the previous session, Brent rose 99 cents to settle at $111.15 a barrel after falling below the 50-day moving average to touch a seven-day low of $108.45. U.S. crude for rose $1.96 to settle at $88.34 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to funding stress.

* The Federal Reserve's decision last month to sell short-term securities and buy $400 billion in longer-term Treasuries should be broadly beneficial to the economic outlook, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.

* The U.S. economy is unlikely to slip back into recession, and an improvement in recent indicators has been encouraging, Lockhart said.

* U.S. commercial crude stockpiles likely rose for a second week due to a drop in refinery runs and a rebound in imports, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed. The industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report late on Tuesday that domestic crude stocks fell 3.1 million barrels last week.

* Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to two trillion euros ($2.76 trillion), pushing U.S. stocks and the euro higher despite doubts about whether there was such an agreement.

* Doubt cast on France's triple-A credit rating by Moody's raised uncertainty over Europe's hopes of drawing a line under its sovereign debt crisis, five days before a crucial EU summit.

* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hailed "Libya's victory" during a visit to Tripoli but fighters loyal to Muammar Gaddafi were still holding out in his home town, underscoring the challenges facing the country's new leaders.

* The United States pushed through its toughest measures yet to curtail speculation in commodity markets in a tight vote on Tuesday, likely shifting the focus of a fierce four-year debate from the regulators to the courts.

MARKETS NEWS

* Most metals and agricultural commodities fell on Tuesday after major consuming nation China reported slowing economic growth, but the jump in oil helped limit losses across commodities.

* The euro trimmed gains in late New York trading on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded Spain's government debt rating.

* U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil data Oct 15

- 1230 U.S. Build permits Sep

- 1230 U.S. House starts Sep

- 1230 U.S. CPI Sep

- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Sep (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)