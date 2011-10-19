PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday on concerns of a slowdown in consumption after Moody's Investors cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, adding to uncertainties about economic growth in Europe.
Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 15 cents to $111 a barrel at 0044 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 fell 25 cents to $88.09. In the previous session, Brent rose 99 cents to settle at $111.15 a barrel after falling below the 50-day moving average to touch a seven-day low of $108.45. U.S. crude for rose $1.96 to settle at $88.34 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to funding stress.
* The Federal Reserve's decision last month to sell short-term securities and buy $400 billion in longer-term Treasuries should be broadly beneficial to the economic outlook, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.
* The U.S. economy is unlikely to slip back into recession, and an improvement in recent indicators has been encouraging, Lockhart said.
* U.S. commercial crude stockpiles likely rose for a second week due to a drop in refinery runs and a rebound in imports, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed. The industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report late on Tuesday that domestic crude stocks fell 3.1 million barrels last week.
* Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to two trillion euros ($2.76 trillion), pushing U.S. stocks and the euro higher despite doubts about whether there was such an agreement.
* Doubt cast on France's triple-A credit rating by Moody's raised uncertainty over Europe's hopes of drawing a line under its sovereign debt crisis, five days before a crucial EU summit.
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hailed "Libya's victory" during a visit to Tripoli but fighters loyal to Muammar Gaddafi were still holding out in his home town, underscoring the challenges facing the country's new leaders.
* The United States pushed through its toughest measures yet to curtail speculation in commodity markets in a tight vote on Tuesday, likely shifting the focus of a fierce four-year debate from the regulators to the courts.
MARKETS NEWS
* Most metals and agricultural commodities fell on Tuesday after major consuming nation China reported slowing economic growth, but the jump in oil helped limit losses across commodities.
* The euro trimmed gains in late New York trading on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded Spain's government debt rating.
* U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund to bid up stocks aggressively.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil data Oct 15
- 1230 U.S. Build permits Sep
- 1230 U.S. House starts Sep
- 1230 U.S. CPI Sep
- 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Sep (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.