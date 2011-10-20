TOKYO Oct 20 U.S. crude futures on Thursday recovered from a $2.23 fall the previous day on bargain-hunting, but gains were limited as doubts over demand remained amid persistent concerns about Europe's debt problems.

* NYMEX crude for November delivery CLc1 was up 7 cents at $86.18 a barrel by 0053 GMT. On Wednesday, the contract briefly touched a one-month high of $89.51 before reversing gains to close down more than 2 percent on the day.

* London Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 was up 63 cents at $109.02 after settling down $2.76 at $108.39.

* U.S. government data on Wednesday showed crude stocks fell 4.73 million barrels last week, against expectations stockpiles would be higher. Gasoline stocks declined 3.32 million barrels and distillate inventories dropped 4.27 million barrels, the report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, much bigger falls than expected by analysts.

* Oil major BP has started trading fuel oil in the Middle East, taking about 200,000 cubic metres of storage in the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah that became operational at the beginning of the month, traders said on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as traders, after sitting on their hands for most of the day, jumped to sell in a hair-trigger reaction to fresh reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.

* The euro was little changed against the dollar and yen on Wednesday due to nagging doubts that European leaders will take aggressive steps at a summit this weekend to resolve the region's debt crisis.

* France's President Nicholas Sarkozy said on Wednesday that talks to tackle the euro zone crisis were stuck as they struggled to increase the bailout fund's firepower.

* A Wall Street Journal report said Europe's bailout fund could be used to provide collateral to back up bond issues by troubled countries.

- 1430 U.S EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)