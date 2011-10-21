TOKYO Oct 21 U.S. crude futures inched higher
on Friday after concerns about deep divisions hampering efforts
to resolve Europe's debt problems eased, regaining ground lost a
day earlier.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for new front-month December delivery CLc1
was up 24 cents at $86.31 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after settling
down 22 cents. The November contract expired on Thursday,
settling down 81 cents at $85.30, pressured by liquidations
ahead of the expiry.
* London Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 was up 15
cents at $109.91 a barrel, after settling up $1.37 at $109.76.
* Oil futures got some support after France and Germany
assured markets that European leaders at a summit on Sunday will
discuss a comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis, though
no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting next week.
[IDnL5E7LK5QI]
* A strengthening La Nina in the United States this winter
will cause colder and wetter weather to the North and drier and
warmer conditions in the South, government forecasters said.
* Oil product inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
hub have fallen to their lowest in nearly three years as
backwardation, a condition in which prices are lower in months
further out than the front month, has reduced the incentive to
store products.
* The demise of Muammar Gaddafi will speed up the recovery of
Libya's oil industry, said Nouri Berouin, chairman of the
National Oil Co. Current output has already ramped to 430,000
barrels per day, he added.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting
back and forth on incremental developments in Europe where
leaders sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt
crisis would come soon.
* The euro clung to overnight gains early in Asia on Friday
but looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of
taking big positions ahead of a weekend summit on tackling
Europe's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 2011
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Oct 2011
1500 EZ Euroilstock refinery report
1500 U.S. USDA cattle on feed Oct
1500 U.S. USDA cold storage Sep
1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)