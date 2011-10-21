TOKYO Oct 21 U.S. crude futures inched higher on Friday after concerns about deep divisions hampering efforts to resolve Europe's debt problems eased, regaining ground lost a day earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for new front-month December delivery CLc1 was up 24 cents at $86.31 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after settling down 22 cents. The November contract expired on Thursday, settling down 81 cents at $85.30, pressured by liquidations ahead of the expiry.

* London Brent crude for December delivery LCOc1 was up 15 cents at $109.91 a barrel, after settling up $1.37 at $109.76.

* Oil futures got some support after France and Germany assured markets that European leaders at a summit on Sunday will discuss a comprehensive solution to the euro zone crisis, though no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting next week. [IDnL5E7LK5QI]

* A strengthening La Nina in the United States this winter will cause colder and wetter weather to the North and drier and warmer conditions in the South, government forecasters said.

* Oil product inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub have fallen to their lowest in nearly three years as backwardation, a condition in which prices are lower in months further out than the front month, has reduced the incentive to store products.

* The demise of Muammar Gaddafi will speed up the recovery of Libya's oil industry, said Nouri Berouin, chairman of the National Oil Co. Current output has already ramped to 430,000 barrels per day, he added.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, shifting back and forth on incremental developments in Europe where leaders sought to reassure investors that a solution to the debt crisis would come soon.

* The euro clung to overnight gains early in Asia on Friday but looked set to stay in a tight range with traders wary of taking big positions ahead of a weekend summit on tackling Europe's debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 2011

0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Oct 2011

1500 EZ Euroilstock refinery report

1500 U.S. USDA cattle on feed Oct

1500 U.S. USDA cold storage Sep

1930 U.S. CFTC Commitments of traders (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)