SEOUL Oct 24 U.S. crude oil futures edged up early on Monday, supported by optimism after European leaders moved closer to a concrete plan to solve euro zone's debt crisis during a weekend meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude CLc1 was up 28 cents at $87.68 a barrel at 0015 GMT after settling up $1.33 at $87.40 on Friday.
* Brent crude LCOc1 gained 72 cents at $110.28 a barrel versus its settlement at $109.56.
* European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, although final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
* In the Middle East, gunfire and shelling in the Yemeni capital Sanaa killed two people on Sunday, medics said, two days after the United Nations issued a resolution condemning the violence and urging President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar inched up 0.07 percent at 76.446 against a basket of major currencies.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.99 percent at 8,764.92 on Monday, while the broader Topix gained 0.68 percent to 749.25.
* U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday to their highest levels since early August after a volatile week. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.31 percent at 11,808.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.88 percent at 1,238.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.49 percent at 2,637.46.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Pre Oct 2011
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Oct 2011
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Oct 2011
2000 USDA USDA crop progress report Weekly (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
