SEOUL, Oct 25 U.S. crude rose on Tuesday, gaining for a third straight session on hopes the European leaders would find a solution to the region's debt woes at a meeting on Wednesday.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLc1 gained 16 cents at $91.43 a barrel after settling up $3.87 at $91.27 in the previous session.

* ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 eased by 27 cents to $111.18 a barrel.

* European leaders worked towards a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalization and France and Germany were reported close to an agreement on how to use the euro zone rescue fund to avoid contagion in the bond market.

* But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

* Any deal forcing banks to take bigger losses on Greek debt "would be tantamount to default" and impose a high cost on European taxpayers, the lead negotiator for the banks warned on Monday.

* U.S. commercial crude stockpiles are expected to have risen last week as imports likely rebounded from a steep drop in the previous week, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts found on Monday.

* Industry group American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly report on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), while the Energy Information Administration will issue its own data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

* Venezuela's Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Monday that oil prices at $100 per barrel were "comfortable" for producers and for the world economy.

* The U.S. dollar gained 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.25 percent at 8,866.43 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.29 percent to 757.60.

* Wall Street ended higher as merger activity and strong earnings from bellwether Caterpillar Inc improved buying sentiment and kept a three-week rally going.

(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)