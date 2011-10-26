SEOUL, Oct 26 U.S. crude dropped on Wednesday after industry data showed a more-than-expected rise in domestic crude stocks, while doubts on whether European leaders can agree on a plan to end the region's debt crisis at a summit later in the day also weighed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLc1 weakened by 49 cents at $92.68 a barrel as of 0037 GMT after settling at $93.17 a barrel, the highest close since Aug. 2.

* In London, ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 gained 1 cent at $110.93 a barrel.

* U.S. crude oil stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report released late on Tuesday, more than double the 1.3 million barrel build forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts. EIA will issue its own data on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.

* Disputes in Europe weighed heavily on financial markets, with Germany opposing a phrase in a draft conclusion for the EU summit that calls for the European Central Bank to continue buying bonds in the secondary market. European Union leaders are to meet on Wednesday to consider plans on the euro zone debt woes.

* Yemen's government signed a ceasefire with a dissident general on Tuesday to try to end weeks of worsening bloodshed but sporadic explosions and gunfire were still heard in the north of the capital.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Nikkei dropped on Wednesday on fears that European leaders might not come up with a comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis, as well as concerns about the yen's continued strength and its impact on Japanese companies' profits.

* U.S. stocks closed lower on the euro zone concerns, while major corporations disappointed investors with their outlooks.

* The euro and commodity currencies stayed under a bit of pressure early in Asia on Wednesday, having lost some of their gloss. The U.S. dollar rose 0.10 percent at 76.198 against a basket of major currencies .

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT): 0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil inventory data 1200 ConocoPhillips earnings Q3 BMO Hess Corp earnings Q3 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sept 1400 U.S. New home sales Sept 1430 U.S EIA petroleum stocks Weekly 2000 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Advance July 2011

Japan Nippon Steel Corp earnings Q3

Brazil Vale S.A. earnings Q3 (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)