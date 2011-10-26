SEOUL, Oct 26 U.S. crude dropped on Wednesday
after industry data showed a more-than-expected rise in domestic
crude stocks, while doubts on whether European leaders can agree
on a plan to end the region's debt crisis at a summit later in
the day also weighed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLc1
weakened by 49 cents at $92.68 a barrel as of 0037 GMT after
settling at $93.17 a barrel, the highest close since Aug. 2.
* In London, ICE Brent December crude LCOc1 gained 1 cent
at $110.93 a barrel.
* U.S. crude oil stocks rose 2.7 million barrels last week,
the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report
released late on Tuesday, more than double the 1.3 million
barrel build forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts. EIA will
issue its own data on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.
* Disputes in Europe weighed heavily on financial markets,
with Germany opposing a phrase in a draft conclusion for the EU
summit that calls for the European Central Bank to continue
buying bonds in the secondary market. European Union leaders are
to meet on Wednesday to consider plans on the euro zone debt
woes.
* Yemen's government signed a ceasefire with a dissident
general on Tuesday to try to end weeks of worsening bloodshed
but sporadic explosions and gunfire were still heard in the
north of the capital.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Nikkei dropped on Wednesday on fears that European
leaders might not come up with a comprehensive plan to contain
the region's debt crisis, as well as concerns about the yen's
continued strength and its impact on Japanese companies'
profits.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on the euro zone concerns, while
major corporations disappointed investors with their outlooks.
* The euro and commodity currencies stayed under a bit of
pressure early in Asia on Wednesday, having lost some of their
gloss. The U.S. dollar rose 0.10 percent at 76.198 against a
basket of major currencies .
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil inventory data
1200 ConocoPhillips earnings Q3
BMO Hess Corp earnings Q3
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sept
1400 U.S. New home sales Sept
1430 U.S EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
2000 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate
2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Advance July 2011
Japan Nippon Steel Corp earnings Q3
Brazil Vale S.A. earnings Q3
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)