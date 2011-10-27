SEOUL, Oct 27 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday, after dropping 3 percent in the previous session, as European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund, but lack of details on how they plan to end the debt crisis may cap gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, front-month December crude CLc1 gained $1.14 to $91.34 a barrel as of 0059 GMT after settling down in the previous session on higher U.S. crude oil stocks and concerns on the euro zone debt woes.

* Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 82 cents at $109.73 a barrel.

* Negotiations with Greece's private creditors on a second rescue package for Athens have broken down, throwing efforts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis into doubt despite progress in boosting the region's rescue fund to one trillion euros.

* Unrest continued in the Middle East region. At least 20 people died in clashes and strikes paralysed parts of Syria on Wednesday as President Bashar al-Assad held an inconclusive meeting with Arab ministers seeking to end months of violence.

* U.S. crude stocks rose on a jump in imports last week and oil product inventories fell, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held up well on Thursday with markets, which have all but given up hopes for a comprehensive plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis, seemingly satisfied for now with the sketchy news that is coming out of the EU summit.

* The Nikkei share average rose on Thursday on signs of progress, albeit perceived as slow, in steps to counter the euro zone's debt crisis and on hopes of more asset purchases by the Bank of Japan.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.39 percent to 11,869.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.05 percent to 1,241.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.46 percent to 2,650.67.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT): 0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Oct 2011 0600 Royal Dutch Shell Plc earnings Q3 0800 EZ Money-M3 Sep 2011 0900 EZ Business climate Oct 2011 0900 EZ Economic sentiment Oct 2011 BMO Bunge Ltd earnings Q3 BMO ExxonMobil earnings Q3 1230 U.S GDP Q3 1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S EIA natural gas stocks Weekly (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)