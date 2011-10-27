SEOUL, Oct 27 U.S. crude futures rose on
Thursday, after dropping 3 percent in the previous session, as
European leaders agreed to boost the region's rescue fund, but
lack of details on how they plan to end the debt crisis may cap
gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, front-month December
crude CLc1 gained $1.14 to $91.34 a barrel as of 0059 GMT
after settling down in the previous session on higher U.S. crude
oil stocks and concerns on the euro zone debt woes.
* Brent crude futures LCOc1 climbed 82 cents at $109.73 a
barrel.
* Negotiations with Greece's private creditors on a second
rescue package for Athens have broken down, throwing efforts to
resolve the euro zone debt crisis into doubt despite progress in
boosting the region's rescue fund to one trillion
euros.
* Unrest continued in the Middle East region. At least 20
people died in clashes and strikes paralysed parts of Syria on
Wednesday as President Bashar al-Assad held an inconclusive
meeting with Arab ministers seeking to end months of violence.
* U.S. crude stocks rose on a jump in imports last week and
oil product inventories fell, U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held up well on Thursday with markets, which have
all but given up hopes for a comprehensive plan to solve the
euro zone debt crisis, seemingly satisfied for now with the
sketchy news that is coming out of the EU summit.
* The Nikkei share average rose on Thursday on signs of
progress, albeit perceived as slow, in steps to counter the euro
zone's debt crisis and on hopes of more asset purchases by the
Bank of Japan.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrial
average gained 1.39 percent to 11,869.04. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 1.05 percent to 1,241.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.46 percent to 2,650.67.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):
0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Oct 2011
0600 Royal Dutch Shell Plc earnings Q3
0800 EZ Money-M3 Sep 2011
0900 EZ Business climate Oct 2011
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Oct 2011
BMO Bunge Ltd earnings Q3
BMO ExxonMobil earnings Q3
1230 U.S GDP Q3
1230 U.S Initial jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Himani Sarkar)