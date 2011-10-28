SEOUL, Oct 28 U.S. crude futures slipped marginally on Friday after rallying more than 4 percent in the previous session, while optimism stemming from a deal to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis put prices on track for their biggest weekly gain since February.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLc1 edged down 37 cents at $93.59 a barrel as of 0024 GMT, after surging 4.2 percent on Thursday. Prices were headed for a 7 percent weekly rise, biggest gain since the week ended Feb. 27.

* Brent crude in London shed 19 cents to $111.89 a barrel, after gaining almost 3 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday a deal struck by euro zone leaders had calmed global markets and that it was now important that the countries follow through on implementation of the agreement.

* The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter as consumers and businesses stepped up spending, creating momentum that could carry into the final three months of the year.

* On the oil supply side, a speedy return of Libyan oil output to pre-war levels is facing new obstacles as foreign firms struggle to negotiate who will provide security for workers vulnerable to attacks in the desert and in cities bristling with weapons.

* The dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest decline in more than two years against a basket of major currencies after a European debt deal sparked a massive relief rally in risk assets.

* The Nikkei stock average rose above the 9,000 level for the first time since Sept. 1 on Friday, on relief that Europe agreed on steps to address its sovereign debt woes. The Nikkei gained 1.5 percent to 9,061.41, while the broader Topix index added 1.6 percent to 774.91.

* U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on Thursday buoyed by the euro zone decision. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.86 percent at 12,208.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.43 percent at 1,284.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.32 percent at 2,738.63.

