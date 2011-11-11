TOKYO Nov 11 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Friday, after closing at a 15-week high a day earlier on the back of economic data that pointed to a slight improvement in the U.S. economy and an easing in fears about the European debt crisis.

The euro rose from a one-month low on hopes that new governments being formed in Italy and Greece could help fend off a euro zone break-up.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for December delivery was down 34 cents at $97.44 a barrel by 2346 GMT, after settling up $2.04 at $97.78 on Thursday, the highest close since July 26.

It rose as high as $98.35 on Thursday, the highest since Aug. 1.

* London Brent crude for December delivery was untraded, after settling up $1.40 at $113.71.

* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to their lowest level since early April, and the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September.

* Libyan oil output will easily exceed 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by January and return to prewar levels by about June, acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni said.

* The European Union may impose new sanctions against Iran within weeks, after a U.N. agency said Tehran had worked to design nuclear bombs, EU diplomats said. [ID: nL5E7MA1UQ]

* Seaborne OPEC oil exports, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 1.02 million bpd in the four weeks to Nov. 26, the biggest rise in two years, Oil Movements said.

* Mexico's three main oil exporting ports remained closed on Thursday afternoon due to high winds and waves caused by a cold front, the government said.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil are shipped to the United States but there had been no impact on exports since ports needed to be closed for three days before shipments start falling behind.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous session's steep losses as investors latched onto positive corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening in Europe's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.92 points, or 0.96 percent, at 11,893.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.60 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,239.70.

* The euro held tentative gains early in Asia on Friday, having bounced off a one-month low versus the dollar on relief that Italy was able to fund itself in the debt market, albeit at a high cost.

* Italian 10-year bond yields fell back below the red line of 7 percent from 7.6 percent on Wednesday, a level seen as unsustainable in the long term, amid signs that the political deadlock was easing.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- 1455 US U Mich consumer sentiment/Nov

- 1530 US ECRI weekly (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)