SINGAPORE Nov 14 Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday, extending the previous week's gains on expectations of steady demand growth, with consumer sentiment in the United States improving and concerns over Europe's debt crisis easing.

Brent crude gained 28 cents to $114.44 a barrel by 2354 GMT while U.S. oil rose 15 cents to $99.14. On Friday, the U.S. benchmark closed at a 15-week high and posted a sixth consecutive weekly gain, while Brent pushed higher for a third straight week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Technocrat leaders in Italy and Greece rushing to form governments will face a critical test of their ability to limit the damage from the euro zone debt crisis when financial markets open on Monday.

* Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government charged with implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered the whole euro zone.

* Asia-Pacific leaders sought a united front on Sunday to prop up economic growth despite divisions over trade and currency policies as they face a common threat from Europe's debt crisis.

* The U.S. congressional "super committee" is at a difficult point in negotiations on a deficit-reduction deal, but lawmakers said on Sunday they had not given up reaching an agreement by this month's deadline.

* Syria called on Sunday for an emergency Arab summit in an apparent effort to prevent being suspended by the Arab League, but the organisation said it would meet opposition figures this week who are calling for President Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

* Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday the full extent of Iran's nuclear programme was not reflected in a recent U.N. report that Tehran appeared to have worked on designing an atomic bomb.

* Gas operations along an Iraqi state-run pipeline are normal after a fire at the facility in Iraq's southern Rumaila field, two sources at the state South Oil Company said on Sunday.

* Oil supplies and prices are expected to remain stable, Nigeria's energy minister said on Sunday, with supply from the country to increase as its security improves.

* Libya's new government will reward its friends once the oil producer begins awarding oil contracts in the aftermath of its civil war, the head of its National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equities surged about 2 percent and the euro rallied against the dollar on Friday after an Italian vote on economic reforms eased fears the country's debt burden would jeopardize the euro zone's future.

* U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Along with oil, most other commodities gained on Friday. The 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished up nearly half a percent on the day. For the week, it was flat, accounting for Wednesday's broad selloff which offset most of the late week rebound in oil.

DATA/EVENTS

* Data expected on Monday (GMT):

0430 Japan Industrial output rev Sep 2011

1000 EZ Industrial output yy Sep 2011

2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)