SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Crude futures were steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling overnight on concerns Europe may slip into a recession, diminishing hopes new governments in Italy and Greece would prevent the region's debt crisis from worsening.

U.S. December crude rose 5 cents to $98.19 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after settling 85 cents lower at $98.14 a barrel. ICE Brent December fell $2.27 to settle at $111.89 a barrel, back below its 200-day moving average of $113.03.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Greece's conservatives vowed on Monday to reject any new austerity measures in return for the aid that is keeping Athens from bankruptcy, signalling a new coalition government may not enjoy the kind of cross-party support its lenders demand.

* U.S. lawmakers might opt to postpone tough tax decisions until next year as they struggle to forge a deficit-reduction deal over the coming week, congressional aides said.

* European Union foreign ministers spoke out in favour of tougher sanctions against Iran, but decided to wait until their next meeting on Dec 1. before taking further action.

* U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to have dropped last week for the second successive time on lower imports and slightly higher refinery runs, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed.

* Fallout from MF Global Holdings Ltd's bankruptcy intensified as a U.S. regulator subpoenaed a bank that held some of its customers' money, while some of the 1,066 workers fired from the futures brokerage last week filed three lawsuits over their sudden dismissals.

* Money managers in natural gas futures, options and swaps extended their net short position in the week to Nov. 8, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

* Goldman Sachs maintained its overweight recommendation for commodities over the next 12 months, despite the European debt crisis.

* Nebraska and TransCanada Corp reached a deal on finding a new route for the stalled Keystone XL pipeline that would steer clear of environmentally sensitive land in the state.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equity markets and the euro slid on Monday as investors, unnerved by an Italian bond auction, doubted the ability of new governments in Italy and Greece to resolve the long-festering debt crisis in Europe.

* Along with oil, most commodities also fell. A strong dollar weighed on commodities priced in the U.S. currency. The dollar index gained almost exactly what the 19-commodity Reuters-Jefferies CRB index lost: 0.7 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

0700 Germany GDP flash yy Jul 2011

1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, Sep 2011

1000 EZ GDP flash est yy Jul 2011

1000 Germany ZEW econ sentiment Nov 2011

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1330 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Oct

1330 U.S. CPI Oct

1330 U.S. Producer prices mm Oct

1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Oct

1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Sep

(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)