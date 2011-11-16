SINGAPORE, Nov 16 U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday, reversing some of the previous session's gains as a surprise build in oil inventories overshadowed signs of economic recovery in industrialised nations.

U.S. crude slipped 18 cents to $99.19 a barrel by 0020 GMT, after rising $1.23 to settle at $99.37 a barrel, its highest close since July 26.

Brent January crude settled at $112.18, up 90 cents. Expiring ICE Brent December crude rose 50 cents to settle at $112.39 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week while gasoline stockpiles showed a steep drawdown, according to weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute released on Tuesday.

* The U.S. economy showed signs it maintained speed into the fourth quarter as retail sales increased in October and a gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose this month for the first time since May.

* France came under heavy fire in global markets on Tuesday, reflecting fears that the euro zone's second biggest economy is being sucked into a spiralling debt crisis.

* Greece's new government should comfortably survive a vote of confidence on Wednesday but Prime Minister Lucas Papademos faces a daunting task repairing shattered public finances, and cracks are already appearing in his crisis coalition.

* Prime Minister designate Mario Monti is expected to unveil Italy's new government on Wednesday after an intense two days of consultations aimed at staving off a major financial crisis that has pushed Italy's borrowing costs to untenable levels.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said Tuesday that Europe was making gradual progress in coming to grips with its financial crisis but faced a complicated set of issues.

* The top Democrat in Congress said he saw few signs of progress on a deficit-cutting deal as negotiators struggled to bridge their differences on tax increases and benefit cuts.

* A senior Iranian official said he did not believe an Israeli military strike on Iran was imminent despite fresh Israeli media speculation the Jewish state might be considering one.

* A U.S. regulator said he thought "something nefarious" occurred at MF Global, deepening the criticism facing the fallen futures brokerage.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as stronger economic data fueled gains in technology stocks, but the euro fell against the dollar on fears that the European debt crisis could engulf top-rated nations such as France.

* Gold traded flat on Tuesday, recouping initial losses, fueled by worries over a euro zone economic slowdown and fears that France could be sucked into its spiraling debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Nov 2011

1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Oct 2011

1330 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Oct

1330 U.S. CPI mm, sa Oct

1330 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Oct

1330 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Oct

1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Oct

1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

1500 U.S. NAHB housing mkt indx Nov (Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)