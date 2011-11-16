SINGAPORE, Nov 16 U.S. crude futures
slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday, reversing some of the
previous session's gains as a surprise build in oil inventories
overshadowed signs of economic recovery in industrialised
nations.
U.S. crude slipped 18 cents to $99.19 a barrel by
0020 GMT, after rising $1.23 to settle at $99.37 a barrel, its
highest close since July 26.
Brent January crude settled at $112.18, up 90 cents.
Expiring ICE Brent December crude rose 50 cents to
settle at $112.39 a barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week
while gasoline stockpiles showed a steep drawdown, according to
weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute
released on Tuesday.
* The U.S. economy showed signs it maintained speed into the
fourth quarter as retail sales increased in October and a gauge
of manufacturing in New York state rose this month for the first
time since May.
* France came under heavy fire in global markets on Tuesday,
reflecting fears that the euro zone's second biggest economy is
being sucked into a spiralling debt crisis.
* Greece's new government should comfortably survive a vote
of confidence on Wednesday but Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
faces a daunting task repairing shattered public finances, and
cracks are already appearing in his crisis coalition.
* Prime Minister designate Mario Monti is expected to unveil
Italy's new government on Wednesday after an intense two days of
consultations aimed at staving off a major financial crisis that
has pushed Italy's borrowing costs to untenable levels.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said Tuesday that
Europe was making gradual progress in coming to grips with its
financial crisis but faced a complicated set of issues.
* The top Democrat in Congress said he saw few signs of
progress on a deficit-cutting deal as negotiators struggled to
bridge their differences on tax increases and benefit cuts.
* A senior Iranian official said he did not believe an
Israeli military strike on Iran was imminent despite fresh
Israeli media speculation the Jewish state might be considering
one.
* A U.S. regulator said he thought "something nefarious"
occurred at MF Global, deepening the criticism facing the fallen
futures brokerage.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as stronger economic data
fueled gains in technology stocks, but the euro fell against the
dollar on fears that the European debt crisis could engulf
top-rated nations such as France.
* Gold traded flat on Tuesday, recouping initial losses,
fueled by worries over a euro zone economic slowdown and fears
that France could be sucked into its spiraling debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Nov 2011
1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Oct 2011
1330 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Oct
1330 U.S. CPI mm, sa Oct
1330 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Oct
1330 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Oct
1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Oct
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly
1500 U.S. NAHB housing mkt indx Nov
(Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)