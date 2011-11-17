By Jane Lee
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 17 U.S. crude oil fell
on Thursday, erasing some of the previous session's gains, as
concern that the euro zone crisis will weaken global demand
offset optimism over plans by Canadian pipeline firms to help
ease a year-long U.S. oil bottleneck.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. December crude contract, which expires on
Friday, lost 71 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $101.88 by 0046 GMT,
after jumping $3.22, or 3.2 percent in the previous session, to
settle at $102.59. U.S. crude futures last settled above $100 on
June 9.
* Enbridge Inc and Enterprise Products Partners
said they planned to reverse the flow of their
350,000-barrels-per-day Seaway pipeline, which currently moves
oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the oil storage hub at Cushing.
* U.S. crude stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels, down for a
second straight week, while distillate supplies, which include
heating oil and diesel fuel, dropped for the seventh consecutive
week, by 2.1 million barrels.
* The spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate
CL-LCO1=R narrowed by some $3.50 a barrel on Wednesday, the
second-largest move since early 2009. It ended just above $9 a
barrel, a level last seen in March.
MARKETS NEWS
* A split between France and Germany over the European
Central Bank's role in resolving the euro zone financial
troubles heightened concern the crisis will drag on.
* U.S. industrial output rebounded and consumer prices fell
in October for the first time in four months, taking pressure
off strapped households and giving the Federal Reserve more room
to ease monetary policy.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating
late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact
of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the
banking system.
* The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.58 percent
and the Standard & Poor's 500 fell 1.66 percent.
* Ratings agency Fitch said even though the outlook on the
U.S. banking industry is stable, it could worsen if the
euro-zone's debt crisis is not resolved quickly.
DATA/EVENTS
* Data expected on Thursday (GMT):
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)