SINGAPORE Nov 18 U.S. crude futures fell
in early Asian trade on Friday as investors booked profits and
Europe's worsening debt crisis weighed on prices, extending
losses for a second day after the contract dropped nearly 4
percent in the previous session.
U.S. December oil slipped 47 cents to $98.35 a barrel
by 0027 GMT after sliding as low as $98.01. The contract, which
expires on Friday, settled down $3.77, or 3.67 percent, the
biggest one-day percentage loss for front-month crude on the New
York Mercantile Exchange since Sept. 28.
ICE Brent crude for January delivery settled at
$108.22 a barrel, dropping $3.66, or 3.27 percent, in the
biggest one-day percentage loss since Oct. 17.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Greece's new national unity government submits a 2012
austerity budget to parliament on Friday, its first task in
meeting the terms of the country's bailout and avoiding
bankruptcy.
* Italy's new government has announced far-reaching reforms
in response to a European debt crisis that on Thursday pushed
borrowing costs for France and Spain sharply higher, and brought
tens of thousands of Greeks onto the streets of Athens.
* Two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday expressed
dismay at the weak U.S. recovery, but only one, the influential
chief of the New York Fed, held the door open to more stimulus.
* The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of
Trade on Thursday lowered margins for RBOB Gasoline Futures (RB)
<0#RB:>. The exchange operator lowered initial margins for RBOB
Gasoline Futures for speculators by 11.1 percent to $8,100 per
contract from $9,113.
* The trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd's
broker-dealer unit won court permission to distribute
$520 million of cash to customers, providing relief to customers
whose accounts have been frozen since the futures brokerage went
bankrupt.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Friday, while the
euro was surprisingly resilient with European banks seen
repatriating funds back home as signs of funding stress grew
amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.
* Commodity prices on Thursday took their steepest tumble
since September, with metals and grains extending monthly losses
along with oil, after risk aversion across markets.
* World stocks slumped on Thursday on heightening debt
contagion fears after Spain's borrowing costs jumped to almost 7
percent at a debt auction - a level seen as unsustainable by
many investors.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
1500 U.S. API monthly report Oct
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Manash Goswami)