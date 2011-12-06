TOKYO Dec 6 U.S. crude futures were weaker on Tuesday, hurt by a cloudy economic outlook in Europe after ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade euro zone countries.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 34 cents at $100.65 a barrel by 0016 GMT. On Monday, the contract settled up 3 cents at $100.99 after hitting a high of $102.44, the highest intraday since Nov. 17.

* After oil prices had settled, Standard & Poor's issued a statement saying it had placed the sovereign ratings on 15 euro zone countries on CreditWatch with negative implications.

* London Brent crude for January delivery settled at $109.81 a barrel on Monday, down 13 cents from Friday.

* OPEC oil producers, at odds over supply policy since June, look set at a mid-December meeting to agree a new production target that legitimises current cartel output around 30 million barrels a day.

* The European Union is becoming sceptical about slapping sanctions on imports of Iranian oil, diplomats and traders say, as awareness grows that the embargo could damage its own economy without doing much to undercut to Iran's oil revenues.

* A senior U.S. official urged energy-starved South Korea to cut imports of Iranian petrochemicals and reduce crude oil imports from the Gulf state, as Washington applies more pressure on Tehran.

MARKETS NEWS

* A Reuters poll forecast that U.S. domestic crude stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels last week while distillate stocks rose 1.3 million barrels and gasoline supplies added 1.1 million barrels in the same period.

* The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's said it was reviewing the credit ratings of euro zone countries, including top-rated Germany, for a possible downgrade.

* U.S. stocks gained on Monday, but the day's rally was dampened by news that Germany and other top-rated European nations could see their credit ratings cut.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesdsay: (Time in GMT)

- 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Dec 2011

- 1100 Brazil GDP y Jul 2011

- 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

- 1400 Canada BoC rate decision

- 1600 U.S. EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook Dec

- 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

- 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks

- 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)