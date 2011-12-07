TOKYO Dec 7 U.S. crude futures were little changed on Wednesday, with investors braced for weekly U.S. oil data later in the day and a key EU summit on the regional debt crisis later this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 3 cents at $101.25 a barrel by 0006 GMT after settling up 29 cents at $101.28 on Tuesday.

* Data from the American Petroleum Institute, released after the settlement, showed that domestic crude stocks fell much more than expected last week.

* London Brent crude for January delivery settled $1 higher at $110.81 a barrel on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration is due to announce its weekly report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

A Reuters poll forecast that U.S. domestic crude stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels last week while distillate stocks rose 1.3 million barrels and gasoline supplies added 1.1 million barrels in the same period.

* There is consensus among European Union states on the need for a ban on Iranian oil exports to the bloc, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in Doha on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro recovered from a dip to one-week lows in Asia on Wednesday, with markets cautiously optimistic that recent credit warnings by Standard & Poor's would spur European leaders into more decisive action at this week's summit.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund.

* Japan's manufacturers turned pessimistic for the first time in six months in the face of the euro zone debt crisis and worsening global growth outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, casting doubt over the nation's economic recovery.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0030 Australia GDP yr/yr Sep

- 0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil inventory data

- 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Oct

- 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Oct

- 1530 U.S. EIA petroleum stocks Weekly

- 2000 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)